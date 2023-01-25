In an earlier presentation before Charlotte commissioners, Michael Gaines said the tower “...will be the one location where people can go and reflect and assume the embodiment and the sentiment and get closer to that whole experience.”
PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch stopped short of blurting out a big secret regarding the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park.
Instead, he said at Tuesday's commission meeting a "big announcement" is coming soon.
Before commissioners voted on a maintenance partnership with the park's Veteran Memorial Fund, Deutsch said something big was going to happen in relation to plans for a ribbon cutting.
"It will be of federal significance," Deutsch hinted. "It's going to be big. I will leave it at that."
The park honors William "Bill" R. Gaines Jr., a Marine and Charlotte High School alum, who was among 241 Marines, sailors and soldiers killed in Beirut, Lebanon by a terrorist attack.
With more than $2 million in county financial support, the Memorial Park, which opened in 2019, is adding a memorial three-story tower honoring troops who died in the bombing.
The 45-foot Beirut Memorial Peacekeeper Tower, 20499 Edgewater Drive, will stand at the center of the 40-acre park. The tower will provide a timeline of major historical events from 1982 to 1984, telling the story of the servicemen and their involvement in the area.
Permitting for the tower is in its final phases, and its scheduled to be done by the end of 2023.
Deutsch said at least 20 survivors expressed interest in attending the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Meanwhile, the park's Veteran Memorial Fund, overseen by the Gaines family, pledged to raise money for the construction of new improvements, like the observation tower at the park and park maintenance.
The agreement approved by commissioners gives the memorial fund "a non-exclusive revocable license to enter the county property to construct the tower and do park grounds improvements."
Commissioner Joseph Tiseo was concerned nonprofits can establish public-private relationships with the county and later walk away, leaving maintenance in the county's hands. However, County Commission Chair Bill Truex said he didn't mind if that happened because caring for veterans in the community is paramount.
"There are about 30,000 veterans in Charlotte County," Truex said. "I can look the taxpayers in the eye with no shame in saying we want that park taken care of to the standards of any other park in the county."
Truex said motorcycle groups enjoy going to the Vietnam Wall of Southwest Florida in Veterans Park, adjacent to Laishley Park in Punta Gorda, and then taking a short ride to the Military Heritage Museum and ending their day at the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park.
"They come from all over the state and make a day of it," Truex said. "We are known for our sincerity in how we recognize veterans in Charlotte County."
