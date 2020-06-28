A local couple who are still in the midst of a long-standing legal battle are excited to launch a new book that tells the story of their struggle of trying to protect their grandson from neglect and abuse.
David and Melora Vogel were awarded partial custody of their two-year-old grandson, Troy, while their son, Mark was stationed overseas. The child's mother lives in Georgia, and Melora would make the one-way, seven-hour trip to pick up the child every few weeks.
After arriving home on one of the trips, Melora noticed that there were burn marks on 40 percent of Troy's chest and legs. She immediately called her daughter-in-law and inquired about the burns, but was unable to learn how this happened from initial contact.
From there, a long legal battle began.
After thorough investigation, they found that neighbors made several 9/11 calls to report there were young children reportedly walking in the street around 3 a.m. One of those children was Troy.
"The parents of these children were not prosecuted," Melora said. "Why? Why were they not held accountable for their actions?"
Throughout the book, the Vogels often play the role of detectives, who are driven to chase clues and find evidence to support their hunches to prove their case to a crooked judge.
"Protecting Troy" is a fast-paced narrative describing a shocking personal story, which will be relatable to many people who have found themselves slipping through multiple levels of bureaucracy and fighting an uphill battle for justice in a corrupt system. So many levels of duplicity and mismanagement are described with painstaking attention to detail throughout this book. The court scenes and confrontations are ripe with tension. Physical descriptions are visceral and often alarming.
"Ultimately, this book serves a greater purpose than a compelling story; it is an inspiration for people who find themselves ensnared in a legal quagmire of this sort," David said.
The authors claim that authorities in the county are trying to protect the families of police and not hold them accountable for their actions. The goal is to stop the corruption in the county, but another mission is to enforce mandatory reporting of child abuse. They want to eventually create an app to report suspected abuse to Child Protective Services.
"There were a number of neighbors and friends who spent time around Troy and should have reported the abuse," Melora said. "These people should be held accountable. It is mandatory by law to report suspects of abuse."
The couple has partial custody of their grandson right now, but they believe that will change in the future.
"We understand that we'll probably be sued for libel, and we're okay with that because it puts them on trial and on the record," David said. "We may not be able to save our grandson, but we hope to save others."
The Vogels hope that people in the military will read this book, as they have learned that custody battles can get tricky when one parent is serving overseas.
"We know what's coming and we know we'll be under a national spotlight," the couple said. "Our publishing company knows this. Our lawyer knows this. We just want people to know that the judge in that community will not prosecute the police. They will not go after one of their own. They use statutes to cover things up. And we know it's not the community ... it's a few bad apples. But they need to be held accountable."
The book is currently available on Amazon. David and Melora are hoping the community will support them on Facebook.
For more information, visit www.protecting-troy.com.
