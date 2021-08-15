Charlotte County's top court official doesn't foresee any trials or other court activities being canceled or postponed by a resurgence in COVID-19 and the delta variant.
"Basically, the delta variant hasn't affected us," Charlotte County Clerk of Court Roger Eaton told The Daily Sun.
"We are back to wearing masks, however — clerks, the staff and jurors," he said. "In addition to spraying the jury room down after each use."
Anyone who has received a jury summons shouldn't worry about risking their health by serving as a juror, Eaton added.
"Safety and good health go hand-in-hand with making our office more efficient and convenient for our staff and members of the public," he said.
Also in place is an air purification system the clerk's office installed in April. Called Safe Air & Surface, the system is touted as being able to neutralize viruses, bacteria, mold, fungi and volatile organic compounds (VOCs).
It has been installed at both the Justice Center and the Murdock Clerk of Court offices.
Eaton said Wednesday he was glad the system is in place now that the delta variant has spread.
"Our motto is 'serving you safely,'" he said. "It is of the utmost importance to us, because at the end of the day, my job is to make sure everybody stays safe."
The clerk's offices also have hand sanitizers on counters, and surfaces are routinely cleaned and sanitized.
Eaton said there are plenty of jurors showing up to report for duty, pandemic or no pandemic: "The citizens of Charlotte County still want to serve."
