CHARLOTTE COUNTY — The Florida Department of Health announced a new presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Charlotte County on their Twitter page Saturday afternoon.
The patient is a female in her fifties who had traveled to the Egypt/Israel area, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis in a press conference Saturday.
The individual is isolated and being appropriately cared for, the department tweeted.
When asked whether the patient was at Fawcett Memorial Hospital, spokesperson Alexandria Benjamin could not release any information at this time. Bayfront Health of Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte staff were not immediately available for comment.
Just the day before, the Florida Department of Health announced two individuals, one confirmed with COVID-19 from Santa Rosa County and the other presumptive positive in their seventies in Lee County, died.
There were also two new presumptive cases in Broward County, one a 75-year-old man and the other a 65-year-old man.
"For those folks who are elderly with serious medical conditions, this is a virus that has a disproportionate impact on that community," DeSantis said. "If you're somebody who is elderly and has a serious condition, consider staying home."
However, the vast majority of people who contract this virus have very little health implications, DeSantis said. There could also be younger people who are "barely symptomatic," he added.
There are 14 total positive cases statewide, eight being residents, five cases that were repatriated and one non-Florida resident. There have also been two Florida resident deaths.
There are 88 pending test results, 278 people currently being monitored. Over 1,000 people have been monitored by the Florida Department of Health to-date, and there have been 100 negative test results.
DeSantis urged residents to get tested if their physician recommends doing so. Kits are "free of charge," DeSantis said, and there are enough kits at this point in time.
"Obviously we do want to have more kits on backup as this thing evolves," DeSantis said.
To learn more information on COVID-19, visit the Florida Department of Health's website.
The Sun will update this story as more information becomes available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.