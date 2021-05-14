As the percentage of residents getting vaccinated increases, COVID-19 cases have been on the decline.
Florida Department of Health data shows new COVID-19 cases in Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties were down in the seven-day period ended May 13, while the number of people getting vaccinated continued to go up.
Charlotte County
There were 168 new cases of COVID-19 last week, compared with 190 the week before.
There were also fewer hospitalizations. On Friday afternoon, 26 patients were hospitalized primarily due to COVID-19 — down from 36 one week earlier.
The death rate was still climbing, however. On Friday, seven more residents lost their lives for a total of 425 since the pandemic began.
Sarasota County
The county reported 345 new cases of COVID-19; last week there were 410 new cases.
Hospitalizations fell to 29 patients — down from 35 the same time a week ago Friday.
The county’s DOH reported six new resident deaths for a total of 828.
DeSoto County
There were 24 new cases of the coronavirus — down from 40 last week.
One person was in the hospital due to COVID-19 on Friday.
No new deaths were reported. Since the pandemic began, 93 DeSoto County residents have died from the virus.
Vaccinations update
The state DOH reported 7,415,135 people have completed the COVID-19 shot series. Of those, 6,747,371 completed their two-dose series, while 667,764 received the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine.
In Charlotte County, 106,956 have been vaccinated, representing 60.44% of the population. A total of 83,096 have completed the series.
In Sarasota County, 246,298 people — 59.75% of the population — have been vaccinated. Of those, 195,398 have completed the series.
DeSoto County health officials reported 12,527, or 34.42% of the population, have been vaccinated so far. Of those, 8,525 have completed the series.
Schools
As in the general population, our area’s public schools are also showing declines of new COVID-19 cases.
Last week the Charlotte County school district reported three cases — one each at Charlotte Technical College, Murdock District Support, and Port Charlotte Middle School.
South Sarasota County’s public schools reported the following student cases at: Cranberry Elementary (1); Lamarque Elementary (2); Toledo Blade Elementary (1); Woodland Middle School (7); and North Port High School (2).
The DeSoto County public schools district reported student cases at: Memorial Elementary (2); Nocatee Elementary (5); West Elementary (1); DeSoto Middle School (2); DeSoto High School (3); and DeSoto Secondary (1).
