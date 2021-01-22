Many senior citizens are frustrated at being unable to get the COVID-19 vaccines as new cases and deaths from the virus continue to surge.
The Florida Department of Health's COVID-19 Dashboard Friday showed 1,597,849 Florida residents have tested positive from the virus, and 25,011 have died from it since the pandemic began.
This data represents a 77,905 increase in new cases and 1,212 more deaths from a week ago.
In Charlotte County, 9,124 residents tested positive. For the seven-day period ending Jan. 21, there were 383 new cases and 14 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 271.
Charlotte County's latest positivity rate reported Friday, was 7.35%. The median age of those with the virus was 56.
DeSoto County has had 3,256 residents who tested positive for the virus. From Jan. 15 to Jan. 21, there were 88 new cases and six more deaths, bringing the county's death toll from the virus to 68.
DeSoto County's latest positivity rate shown was 11.50%, and the median age of those who tested positive was 42.
Sarasota County in the latest data Friday had 22,563 residents testing positive for the virus. In the seven days ending Jan. 21, the county had 1,108 new cases and 47 more deaths from the virus, bringing death toll to 604.
Sarasota County had a positivity rate of 7.03% from the last data provided; the median age of those with the virus was 48.
Lee County, which has had 48,317 residents testing positive since data has been kept, saw 2,342 new cases in the seven days ending Jan. 21. The county had 24 more resident deaths from the virus, bringing its death toll to 750.
Lee's positivity rate was 9.79%, and the median age of those with the virus was 43.
The Agency for Health Care Administration at 3:30 p.m. Friday showed there were 71 patients hospitalized primarily for COVID-19 in Charlotte County. All three hospitals in the county had beds available, but the 12 ICU beds were filled at Bayfront Health Punta Gorda.
Hospital officials in the past have explained that not all patients with COVID-19 wind up in an ICU.
DeSoto County Memorial Hospital had six patients hospitalized due to COVID-19. Bed capacity was at 45.61%. It had one available ICU unit out of eight.
Sarasota County hospitals had 125 patients who were admitted primarily due to COVID-19. Sarasota Memorial's bed capacity of 765 was down to 5.49% Friday, with 42 beds available. Of its 47 ICU beds, 15 were available, or 24.19%.
Lee County reported 129 patients who were hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The area's public schools also saw more coronavirus cases.
Charlotte County Public Schools provided the following data: On Tuesday and Thursday, there were 14 new cases reported at the following schools: Charlotte Harbor Center (1), Charlotte High School (2), Lemon Bay High School (1), Meadow Park Elementary School (1), Myakka River Elementary (1), Punta Gorda District Support (2), Punta Gorda Middle School (5), and Sallie Jones Elementary (1).
Since data was kept, the near 16,000 student population district has had 288 reported cases of the virus.
The DeSoto County Public Schools district reported the following positive cases: Nocatee Elementary (2 students, 1 staff member); West Elementary (1 student, 1 staff); DeSoto Middle School (4 students, 2 staff); DeSoto High School (3 students, 2 staff), DeSoto Secondary (1 staff member), and Family Services Center (1 staff).
Sarasota County public schools provided their data on Friday. In the last 48 hours there were 37 more positive/isolated cases, and 98 have been quarantined. The current number of students who tested positive in the district is 93; 15 staff members tested positive as of Friday.
New cases were reported at the following South Sarasota County schools: Glenallen Elementary (1 staff); Heron Creek Elementary School (2 students); Lamarque Elementary (1 student); North Port High School (4 students, 1 staff), and Woodland Middle School (2 students).
