As residents and visitors wait for vaccines that would give them immunity from COVID-19, positive cases and deaths from the virus continued to climb in the last week.
Health experts attribute post-holiday travel and large gatherings to the recent surge.
As of Friday, 1,519,944 Florida residents tested positive for COVID-19, and 23,799 died from the virus since the pandemic began. In the past week alone, 1,133 Floridians have died.
In Charlotte County, 8,729 tested positive; from Jan. 8 to Jan. 14 there were 534 more cases. There were eight more deaths in that time period, for a total of 257 lives now lost to the virus. With a population of 176,954, Charlotte County's positivity rate was 9.01% according to the most recent data supplied by the Florida Department of Health. The average age of those with the virus was 56.
DeSoto County, with a population of 36,399, saw 145 new cases for the seven-day period ending Jan. 14. DeSoto's cases now stand at 3,177; the average age of those testing positive was 42. One person died from the virus in the last seven days, bringing the total of lives lost to 62. The Florida Department of Health's latest data Friday showed a positivity rate of 8.36%.
Sarasota County had 21,456 residents testing positive, adding 1,506 new cases over the past seven days; the median age of those testing positive was 48. There were 18 more deaths; the total now stands at 557. Sarasota's positivity rate according to the last data available Friday, was 7.20%.
In Lee County, there were 45,966 cases reported as of Friday. From Jan. 8 to Jan. 14, 2,894 new cases were added. Deaths increased as well; 18 more people died, and the death toll in Lee County now stands at 726. With a population of 718,679, Lee County's positivity rate according to the latest data on Friday, was 8.40%. The average age of those with the virus was 43.
The Agency for Health Care Administration at 4 p.m. Friday reported 85 patients with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 in Charlotte County's three hospitals: Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Bayfront Health Punta Gorda, and Fawcett Memorial Hospital.
In DeSoto County, seven were admitted for COVID-19. In Sarasota County, 139 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19.
The counties' hospitals were not seeing the problems of over-capacity as in other parts of the state and nation. There were available beds at all area hospitals, although the ICUs at Fawcett and Englewood Community Hospital, were filled as of 4 p.m. Friday, according to AHCA.
COVID-19 patients do not necessarily wind up in ICUs, several healthcare representatives pointed out in recent interviews.
There were also more coronavirus cases in our local schools for the last week.
Charlotte County Public Schools reported Friday that there were 31 new cases for the week. The breakdown follows: Charlotte Harbor Center (3), Charlotte High School (4), Charlotte Technical College (2), Kingsway Elementary (4), Lemon Bay High School (3), Murdock Middle School (3), Myakka River Elementary (1), Port Charlotte High (4), Port Charlotte Middle School (3), Punta Gorda District Support (2), Sallie Jones Elementary (1), and Vineland Elementary (1).
From Sept. 8 to Jan. 14, there have been 274 cases to date throughout the Charlotte County Public Schools district.
DeSoto County Public Schools reported the following data for students testing positive on Friday:
Memorial Elementary School (1), Nocatee Elementary (3), West Elementary (4), DeSoto Middle School (6), and DeSoto High School (8).
Staff members testing positive were at Memorial Elementary (3), Nocatee Elementary (1), DeSoto Middle School (3), DeSoto High School (2), DeSoto Secondary (3), and Family Services Center (1).
The Sarasota County Public Schools district had a total of 118 students and 27 staff members testing positive for the week.
A breakdown follows of positive cases in the South Sarasota County schools:
Students who tested positive were at Atwater Elementary (2), North Port High School (3), and Woodland Middle School (3).
Staff members testing positive in our local Sarasota County schools were at Glenallen Elementary (1), North Port High School (1), and Toledo Blade Elementary (1).
All three counties' schools contact trace. Any student or staff member who was possibly exposed, would be isolated and self-quarantine.
