Health experts predicted COVID-19 would decline once more of the population became vaccinated, and this is true in our area.
Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties all saw fewer COVID-19 cases in the seven-day period ended April 22 as more people received vaccinations.
The Florida Department of Health Friday revealed more than 55% of Charlotte and Sarasota residents have been vaccinated for COVID-19.
Charlotte County
In the seven-day period ended April 22, there were 208 new cases of the coronavirus in the county — down 78 from the previous week when there were 286 new cases.
Twenty-four patients in Charlotte County were hospitalized primarily due to COVID-19 as of Friday; last week 41 patients were in the hospital.
There were seven more deaths due to the pandemic last week, bringing the total number of coronavirus deaths to 409.
Sarasota County
The county reported 696 new cases; last week there were 743 new cases of the virus — for a decline of 47 from the previous week.
There were 51 patients hospitalized due to the virus — down eight from the same time a week ago.
The Department of Health reported two new deaths due to COVID-19 in the county, for a total of 807.
DeSoto County
There were 46 new cases in the county — down 26 from a week ago.
Two persons were hospitalized due to the coronavirus — up one from last week at the same time.
Two more people died from COVID-19 in DeSoto County, bringing the death toll to 91.
Vaccinations update
The state's DOH reported 5,554,268 people have completed the COVID-19 shots series. Of those, 5,023,118 completed their two-dose series, while 531,150 received the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine.
In Charlotte County, 100,196 people (or 56.62% of the county's population) have been vaccinated. A total of 68,195 have completed the series.
In Sarasota County, 229,027 people (or 55.57% of the county's population) have been vaccinated. Of those, 154,195 completed the series.
DeSoto County health officials reported 10,550 have been vaccinated so far, or 28.98% of the population. Of those, 6,461 have completed the series.
Schools
Charlotte County Public Schools reported 28 new cases last week at the following schools: Charlotte High School (1); Deep Creek Elementary (2); East Elementary (2); Lemon Bay High School (3); Meadow Park Elementary (1); Murdock District Support (1); Murdock Middle School (1); Neil Armstrong Elementary (2); Peace River Elementary (4); Port Charlotte High School (3); Port Charlotte Middle School (1); Punta Gorda Middle School (3); Sallie Jones Elementary (2); and Vineland Elementary (2).
South Sarasota County schools reported the following cases last week: Atwater Elementary (1 staff); Lamarque Elementary (1 staff); Toledo Blade Elementary (2 students); Woodland Middle School (1 student); and North Port High School (7 students).
The DeSoto County schools district reported 14 student cases at the following schools: Memorial Elementary (2 students); Nocatee Elementary (5 students), West Elementary (1 student), DeSoto Middle School (2 students); DeSoto High School (3 students); and DeSoto Secondary School (1 student).
