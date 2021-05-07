CSvaccines030221A (copy)

Members of the Florida Army National Guard help direct traffic leading into the Port Charlotte Moose Lodge on Loveland Boulevard in Port Charlotte for a coronavirus vaccination pop-up clinic in March.

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY DANIEL SUTPHIN

COVID-19 cases in Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties were down in the seven-day period that ended May 6.

Meanwhile, the number of people getting the COVID-19 vaccines slowed in all three counties.

Part of this slowdown could be due to seasonal residents leaving the area and/or fears of the vaccine itself, according to various health officials.

Charlotte County

There were 190 new cases of coronavirus last week, down from last week’s reported 233 cases.

Thirty-six patients in Charlotte County were hospitalized primarily due to COVID-19 as of Friday; last week 38 were hospitalized for the virus.

There were two more deaths due to COVID-19 last week.

Sarasota County

The county reported 410 new cases of coronavirus; last week there were 548 new cases.

There were 35 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 on Friday, down from 42 last week at the same time.


The Department of Health reported 10 more deaths due to COVID-19.

DeSoto County

There were 40 new cases of coronavirus, down from 49 the previous week.

Two were hospitalized for COVID-19; last week three were hospitalized.

One more person died from the virus.

Vaccinations update

The state DOH reported 6,780,865 people have completed the COVID-19 shot series. Of those, 6,177,219 completed their two-dose series, while 603,646 received the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine.

In Charlotte County, 105,348 have been vaccinated, representing 59.53% of the population. A total of 79,461 have completed the series.

In Sarasota County, 241,199 people, or 58.52% of the population have been vaccinated. Of those, 183,578 completed the series.

DeSoto County health officials reported 12,153, or 33.39% of the population, have been vaccinated so far. Of those, 7,688 have completed the series.

