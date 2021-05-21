New cases of COVID-19 were on the decline in Charlotte and Sarasota counties, continuing a trend, but DeSoto County saw a slight uptick.
According to Florida Department of Health statistics, an infant died from COVID-19 on Feb. 22, in DeSoto County, making the infant the youngest to die in the state. The next-youngest child to die from the virus was a 4-year-old girl from Hardee County.
A spokesperson with the DeSoto County Department of Health said there is a time lag from when a suspected COVID death is investigated by the Medical Examiner to when it is made part of the state’s DOH statistics.
A call to the DeSoto County Medical Examiner’s office was not returned.
Meanwhile, vaccinations continued to be given to area residents, but the rate of vaccinations has slowed.
Charlotte County
There were 157 new cases of COVID-19 last week, compared with 168 the week before.
There were also fewer hospitalizations from the coronavirus as well. On Friday afternoon, 17 patients were hospitalized primarily due to COVID, down from 26 a week ago that same time.
The death rate continued to climb. Last week three more residents lost their lives for a total of 428 since the pandemic began.
Sarasota County
The county reported 230 new cases of COVID-19, down 115 from last week’s 345.
Hospitalizations due to COVID fell to 28 patients, which was one fewer than a week ago.
The county’s Department of Health reported six new resident deaths, for a total of 834.
DeSoto County
There were 32 new cases of the coronavirus, up eight from a week ago.
Two were hospitalized due to the virus, which was one more than a week ago.
The county’s DOH reported two new resident deaths from the virus; a total of 95 have died from it since the pandemic began.
Vaccinations Update
The state Department of Health reported 7,874,202 people have completed the COVID-19 shot series. Of those, 7,146,690 completed their two-dose series, while 727,512 received the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine.
In Charlotte County 107,724 have been vaccinated, representing 60.88% of the population. A total of 84,490 have completed the series.
In Sarasota County, 253,125 people — 61.42% of the population — have been vaccinated. Of those, 203,228 completed the series.
DeSoto County health officials reported 13,314, or 36.08% of the population, have been vaccinated, with 9,382 completing the series.
Schools
There were 14 new cases of COVID-19 in Charlotte County’s public schools as of Thursday last week. Cases reported were at: Charlotte High School (3); L.A. Ainger (1); Lemon Bay High School (5); Port Charlotte High School (1); Punta Gorda Middle School (1); Sallie Jones Elementary School (1); The Academy (1); and Vineland Elementary (1).
At South Sarasota public schools there were four news cases at Woodland Middle School (1), and North Port High School (3).
DeSoto County Public Schools’ COVID Dashboard was not updated last week.
