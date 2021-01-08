As many health experts predicted, the post-holiday travel season has caused a surge in the number of people testing positive and sickened from the coronavirus.
To compound matters, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced that the U.K. variant strain of COVID-19 is in Florida. This mutation of the virus spreads more quickly, meaning that there will be more cases putting more of a strain on our healthcare system, according to the CDC.
Statewide, 1,423,510 Floridians have tested positive and 22,666 have died as a result of COVID-19, in the latest statistics released by the Florida Department of Health on Friday.
In Charlotte County, there have been 8,190 residents testing positive. In the seven-day period from Jan. 1 to Jan. 7, there were 679 more cases. The median age is 56.
More Charlotte County residents have lost their lives as a result of the disease; there were 249 deaths as of Jan. 7, which is an increase of 18 from last week.
The positivity rate in Charlotte County was 13.60% in the latest testing data.
DeSoto County saw similar increases. There have been 3,050 residents who tested positive; the median age is 42. In the seven-day period ending Jan. 7, there were 145 more cases.
Five more people died over the past week as a result of COVID-19, for a total of 61 as of Jan. 7.
The positivity rate in DeSoto County was 7.46% in the latest data.
In Sarasota County, 19,954 residents tested positive. The median age in that county for COVID-19 cases is 48.
For the seven-day period ending Jan. 7, 1,717 more residents tested positive. The testing positivity rate in the latest data was 6.43%.
A total of 539 Sarasota County residents have died as a result of the virus, as of Jan. 7.
Lee County as of Jan. 7 had 43,071 residents testing positive for the coronavirus. The median age is 43.
In the seven-day period ending Jan. 7, there were 3,052 new cases.
The positivity rate in the latest testing data was 9.66%.
There were 36 more Lee County residents who died as a result of COVID-19 over the week; as of Jan. 7, 708 Lee County residents lost their lives to the virus.
Hospital ICU units were filling; as of 4 p.m. on Friday there were no available units at Fawcett Memorial Hospital, Bayfront Health in Punta Gorda, and Englewood Memorial Hospital.
On Friday, a total of 404 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized throughout the region including 91 in Charlotte County, four in DeSoto County, 162 in Lee County and 147 in Sarasota County, according to the Agency for Health Care Administration.
Schools were closed over the holidays and most, if not all, reopened on Monday.
In Charlotte County from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, there were 37 new cases in the following schools: Charlotte High School (3); Charlotte Technical College (1); Kingsway Elementary (1); L.A. Ainger Middle School (1); Lemon Bay High School (6); Liberty Elementary (2); MCO Center (1); Meadow Park Elementary (1); Murdock Middle School (1); Myakka River Elementary (2); Peace River Elementary (4); Port Charlotte High School (5); Port Charlotte Middle School (3); Punta Gorda District Support (1); Punta Gorda Middle School (1); Sallie Jones Elementary (1); The Academy (2), and Vineland Elementary School (1).
DeSoto County's public schools district provided the following data for students testing positive as of Jan. 5: Memorial Elementary (1); Nocatee Elementary (1); West Elementary (15); DeSoto Middle School (2), and DeSoto High School (5).
Staff members testing positive were at the following schools: Memorial Elementary (3); Nocatee Elementary (1); West Elementary (1); DeSoto Middle School (3); DeSoto High School (2); DeSoto Secondary School (1); and Family Services Center (2).
In Sarasota County, 140 students and 37 staff members tested positive in the past week districtwide.
New student cases were at the following South Sarasota County schools: Atwater Elementary (6); Lamarque Elementary (1); Toledo Blade Elementary (2); Heron Creek Middle School (1); Woodland Middle School (2) and North Port High School (6).
Staff members testing positive were at: Atwater Elementary (1) Cranberry Elementary School (1); Lamarque Elementary (1); Toledo Blade Elementary (3); Woodland Middle School (3), and North Port High School (1).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.