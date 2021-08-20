COVID-19 cases quadrupled in Charlotte County Public Schools from a week ago. The delta variant — the dominant coronavirus — is the cause, health officials said.
Sarasota and DeSoto county schools saw upticks as well.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office has its deputies wearing masks when they can't social distance inside, it announced Friday. An outbreak is leading to it shutting down some of its programs, including fingerprinting. It also suspended the Citizen's Police Academy program in an effort to reduce the spread of the virus.
"I have mandated that my staff in all locations wear a face mask whenever they are inside an area where social distancing is not possible," Sheriff Bill Prummell said in a news release.
Some CCSO employees are working from home due to the COVID-19 outbreak among law enforcement. Extra cleaning protocols of office space and vehicles have been imposed.
Florida Department of Health Sarasota County Public Information Officer G. Steve Huard called the delta variant "highly virulent" and "the most prevalent variant" now.
He said although there have been outbreaks among those vaccinated, they have protection from being hospitalized and seriously ill.
Cases in all three counties were up, as were hospitalizations.
Huard said he believed there were 2,000 more deaths in Florida last week, but he couldn't give the exact number.
The Florida Department of Health COVID dashboard is no longer showing deaths in Florida's 67 counties.
Schools
Charlotte County Public Schools reported 175 cases among students and staff members from Aug. 16-19. Last week, the district reported 43 new cases for the week.
South Sarasota County Public Schools reported 67 cases of the coronavirus among students and personnel this week. Last week, the schools had 57 new cases.
DeSoto County Public Schools reported 49 cases, an increase of four from last week.
Charlotte County
The county for the seven-day period ended Aug. 18 reported 837 new cases of the coronavirus, up from 729 the previous week. The seven-day rolling average was 67.57 per 100,000 population.
Hospitalizations were up in Charlotte County at all three hospitals, Bayfront Health Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte, and Fawcett Memorial Hospital, according to the facilities.
The CDC reported Charlotte County had 122 new hospitalizations for the week through Aug. 17 — up 19.61% from the previous week.
The percentage of beds used for COVID-19 patients was 18.86% — up 5.1% from the week before. COVID-19 patients accounted for 38.39% of all ICU beds, an increase of 72% from a week ago.
Hospital officials urged the public to get vaccinated. The majority of COVID-19 patients — more than 90% — have not been vaccinated, they said.
In Charlotte County, 54% of the county's population has been fully vaccinated.
Sarasota County
For the week ended Aug. 18, Sarasota County reported 2,383 new cases of COVID-19 — up from 1,924 the previous week. The seven-day rolling average as of Aug. 19 was 82.60 per 100,000 population; last week it was 66.69.
The CDC reported Sarasota County saw 306 new hospitalizations from COVID for the week through Aug. 17 — up 23.39% from the previous week.
The percentage of beds used for COVID-19 patients was 25.87% — up 5.4% from the previous week. COVID-19 patients accounted for 57.97% of all ICU beds, an increase of 11.6% from a week ago.
As of Friday, 58% of the county's population has been fully vaccinated.
DeSoto County
The county reported 208 new cases for the week ended Aug. 18; last week, it had 144 new cases. The seven-day rolling average was 81.63 per 100,000 population, up from 56.52 the week before.
The CDC reported DeSoto had 17 new hospitalizations from COVID-19 for the week through Aug. 17 — up 41.67% from the previous week.
The percentage of beds used for COVID-19 patients was 48.78% — up 23.78% from the previous week. COVID-19 patients accounted for 93.6% of ICU beds, an increase of 53.11% from a week ago.
Those having been fully vaccinated make up 34% of DeSoto County's population.
