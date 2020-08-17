Douglas T. Jacobson State Veterans’ Nursing Home, a 120-bed skilled nursing facility for Port Charlotte veterans, housed 115 residents in March, at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, less than half of the residents remained.
Natural deaths and transfers — either to hospice or to be closer to family members elsewhere — have factored into the decrease in residents, according to Steve Murray, a Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs spokesman.
Admissions to all state-run veterans’ homes stopped on March 11 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A recent coronavirus outbreak in one of the nursing home’s wings caused dozens of residents to be transferred to other facilities. As of Tuesday, 30 residents were housed at other facilities due to contracting coronavirus.
Of the 30 positive residents, 28 are asymptomatic, Murray said.
The protocol for a COVID-19 positive resident is to have the person transferred — either to a VA hospital or a local healthcare facility. For Charlotte County residents, the closest VA hospital is the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System in Pinellas County, where many of the 30 residents of Douglas T. Jacobson are currently being treated.
“Over next week, the vast majority (of residents) will be back at the Jacobson facility,” Murray said. “And we’ll monitor the others who are in local hospitals.”
For residents to return to the nursing home, they must either test negative for COVID-19 twice consecutively, or remain symptom-free for 10 consecutive days.
One 96-year-old WWII veteran who has been a resident of Jacobson for about a year lived in the wing where the COVID-19 outbreak occurred. He has been transferred to Bayfront Health Port Charlotte and to the Port Charlotte Rehabilitation Center since he tested positive for COVID-19, his family member Dale Tinline said. When he returns to Jacobson, he will have to quarantine for two weeks.
“The whole scenario doesn’t sit good with me,” Tinline said. “It seems like they’re treating them like second-class citizens.”
Since the onset of the pandemic in March, 44 residents of Jacobson have tested positive for COVID-19, as of Tuesday. That number includes those who have recovered and returned to the nursing home, and those who have died.
There have been eight coronavirus deaths of Jacobson residents. Three died in hospice and five died in state-operated COVID-19 nursing homes. All were men with many morbidities, Murray said, and the average age of the men is 90.
All residents of FDVA nursing homes are tested for COVID-19 every two weeks. The VA provides rapid testing and processes the results.
“We’re big proponents of testing — it helps us identify if we have a situation,” Murray said. “We’ve seen the same pattern in our other state homes and it’s because of the repeat testing.”
As of Tuesday, there were 19 COVID-19 positive staff members at Jacobson. Positive staff members quarantine and do not return to work until they present two consecutive negative test results or have 10 consecutive asymptomatic days, according to Murray. Since the onset of the pandemic, 24 staff members have tested positive.
The FDVA runs seven nonprofit Florida veterans homes, including Jacobson, which opened in 2004. Operating funds come from state and federal funding as well as donations and trust funds. Eligible applicants must be honorably discharged veterans, have Florida residency at the time they are admitted and require skilled care.
