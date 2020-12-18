Florida's COVID-19 cases continued to rise Friday with 1,161,953 residents testing positive for the virus, claiming the lives of 20,401 Floridians.
Local counties followed the upward trend, and the Florida Department of Health's COVID-19 dashboard revealed that new cases were among younger, middle-aged residents.
The average age of a person diagnosed with COVID-19 in Lee, Sarasota and DeSoto counties is in the low 40s, while the average age of a person testing positive in Charlotte County is 56.
It was another week of increases for all four counties: Charlotte County had 528 new cases from Dec. 11 to Dec. 17, and five deaths, for a total of 212 who have died from the coronavirus. As of Friday, there were 6,323 Charlotte County residents who have tested positive.
In DeSoto County, where the average age of persons newly diagnosed is 42, there were 128 new cases from Dec. 11 to Dec. 17. The county has had 2,695 residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Since Dec. 11, nine people have died from COVID-19 in DeSoto County. Fifty residents have died since the pandemic began.
Sarasota County's average age of a person testing positive was 48; there were 1,000 new cases in the county for the period of Dec. 11 to Dec. 17. In all, 16,038 Sarasota residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Deaths also increased in the county from a week ago; 44 more Sarasota County residents died from the virus over the past week. A total of 465 residents have died from COVID-19.
Lee County also saw a younger average age, 43, for a person diagnosed as being positive for the virus. Lee County has had 35,309 residents who tested positive; from Dec. 11 to Dec. 17, there were 2,256 new cases.
Deaths from the virus also increased in Lee County; 20 more people lost their lives to the virus from a week ago.
COVID-19 in hospitals
Not surprisingly, hospitals were seeing more COVID-19 patients. The Agency for Health Care Administration shortly before 3 p.m. on Friday showed that 95 people were hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 in Charlotte County; six in DeSoto County; 122 in Sarasota County, and 121 in Lee County.
The agency also reported ICU beds were filled to capacity at some hospitals, but that does not mean that they were occupied by COVID-19 patients. However, at Bayfront Health Punta Gorda, there were no ICU beds available out of the hospital's 13 ICU units; Bayfront Health Port Charlotte had filled 19 of its 21 ICU beds, and Fawcett Hospital had two available out of its total of 19.
There were no ICU beds available at Englewood Memorial Hospital, and four left at Sarasota Memorial's total of 62 ICU beds.
COVID-19 in schools
On Friday, the Sarasota County School District reported 12 more positive cases and 167 total contact/quarantine cases in the last 48 hours. There were 54 students and 20 staff members who had tested positive.
Students tested positive over the past week were at Cranberry Elementary School (1), Atwater Elementary (1), Glenallen Elementary School (1), Heron Creek Middle School (1), Lamarque Elementary (5), North Port High School (6), and Venice High School (4).
Among school personnel, new cases were at Cranberry Elementary (2), Atwater Elementary (2), Lamarque Elementary (2), North Port High School (1), Venice High School (1), and Woodland Middle School (1).
In DeSoto County, 29 students tested positive for the virus. Cases occurred at Memorial Elementary School (2), Nocatee Elementary (4), West Elementary (9), DeSoto Middle School (3), DeSoto High School (10), and DeSoto Secondary (1).
A total of 16 school personnel tested positive last week, at Memorial Elementary (2), Nocatee Elementary (1), West Elementary (4), DeSoto Middle School (3), DeSoto High School (4), and DeSoto Secondary (2).
At the Charlotte County School District, there were 30 new cases from Monday through Thursday. Friday's numbers were not available shortly before 5 p.m.
New positive cases occurred at the Baker Center (1), Charlotte Harbor Center (2), Charlotte High School (4), Charlotte Technical College (4), Kingsway Elementary (1), Lemon Bay High School (4), Liberty Elementary (1), Meadow Park Elementary (1), Port Charlotte High School (2), Port Charlotte Middle School (4), Punta Gorda Middle School (2), Sallie Jones Elementary (1), The Academy (1), and Vineland Elementary (2).
