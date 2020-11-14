SARASOTA — The seasonal flu has yet to make an appearance in the area, which is good news, as the coronavirus is surging again.
The COVID-19 census at Sarasota Memorial Hospital was up to 52 on Friday, with 12 patients in the ICU.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health had 19 COVID-19 patients Friday; as recently as Oct. 27 it had only four.
The state has regularly been reporting more than 3,000 new cases a day, with four spikes of more than 6,000 cases in the last two weeks.
The U.S. reported more than 153,000 new cases Thursday, breaking the daily record for the seventh time in nine days, the Washington Post reported.
Under those circumstances, the best-case scenario is that the incidence of the flu will remain low because of the COVID-19 precautions many people are already exercising, said Dr. Manuel Gordillo, Sarasota Memorial Hospital director of Infection Prevention and Control in a YouTube update.
That was what happened in the southern hemisphere this year, he said. Social distancing, the wearing of masks and an emphasis on immunization led to historically low levels of flu transmission, he said.
The worst case scenario, he said, is that the flu is unpredictable and its interaction with the coronavirus is unknown, resulting in what some have called a “twindemic.”
There are reports of individuals contracting both illnesses because, he said, there’s no “cross protection” — the antibodies created in response to one don’t appear to offer protection against the other, though more study is needed.
The challenge for individuals and health care professionals will be trying to distinguish COVID-19 cases from other respiratory illnesses, he said.
The best way to do that, Gordillo said, is by testing but even today the most accurate testing supplies for the coronavirus aren’t widely available.
SMH uses these tests on people who are being admitted, he said.
Point-of-care — antigen — tests are more available and provide quick results, he said, but are more likely to return a false negative.
Lisa Collins-Brown, SMH’s Emergency Care and Trauma Center director, said that people’s primary care physician or an urgent care facility should be their first step when symptoms appear, unless they’re life threatening.
People experiencing shortness of breath, dizziness, chest pain or pressure or a continuing fever or cough should head to the emergency room, she said.
So should anyone who’s nauseated, vomiting or experiencing diarrhea, as those can lead to dehydration, she added.
Confusion, especially in the elderly, is also a danger sign, Gordillo said, as it could be a result of hypoxia — a lack of oxygen — which can be caused by both COVID-19 and the flu.
A coronavirus vaccine likely won’t be widely available for months but a flu shot is easy to get now and will provide immunity in about two weeks, hopefully before it shows up.
People over 65 or with risk factors — smoking, obesity, diabetes and emphysema, for example — should also consider getting a pneumonia vaccination, Gordillo said.
Pneumonia was actually the biggest killer during the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918 because it occurred before antibiotics and the vaccine, he said.
And people should continue to wash their hands frequently, social distance and wear a mask.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised its guidance on masks this week, stating that they not only block 50%-70% of exhalants but also can reduce by up to 50% the risk of inhaling coronavirus-infected particles.
By the numbers
The state reported another 6,787 cases of COVID-19 Friday, the most in more than two weeks, with 72 more deaths.
The positivity rate was 7.95%, the twelfth straight day it’s been more than 6% and fifth consecutive day it’s been higher than 7%.
Sarasota County reported 101 new cases and three deaths. At 7.4%, the positivity rate was over 7% for the fourth time in seven days.
The Sarasota County School District also saw a bump in cases, with 22 staff and 59 students isolated, up from 13 and 46 on Tuesday.
The number of staff quarantined due to exposure rose from 40 to 52 and the number of students in quarantine rose by nearly 50%, from 490 to 731.
Ten people were told to isolate and 83 to quarantine in the previous 48 hours.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.