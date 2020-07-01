The Florida Department of Health has added a day of drive-thru testing for COVID-19 for Thursday at Heron Creek Middle School, 6501 W. Price Blvd., North Port. It's open from 8 a.m. to noon. Testing is by appointment only. Call 941-861-2883.
Here are some additional testing sites in the area:
Department of Health
The Florida Department of Health has set up COVID-19 testing sites have been established for anyone regardless of symptoms:
• Robert L. Taylor Community Center Walk-up COVID-19, 1845 34th St., Sarasota. Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, or until capacity is reached. (Open 7 days a week, but closed July 4)
• The Mall at University Town Center Drive-thru site, 299 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota. Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, or until capacity is reached. (Open 7 days a week.)
• Publix at Port Charlotte Crossing, 4265 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until capacity is reached. (Open Monday through Friday)
CVS Pharmacies
CVS Pharmacies has drive-thru testing locations in our area. Testing is available at no-cost for people with and without health insurance coverage. Testing is available to eligible individuals who meet criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state-specific criteria and age guidelines. A doctor’s referral is not required.
Here are some of the sites:
• 2400 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda
• 2811 Clark Road, Sarasota
• 4301 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota
• 3709 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
• 4 S. Brevard Ave., Arcadia
• 2403 Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers
• 4710 Palm Beach Blvd., Fort Myers
Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment. You must be tested in the state where you are a resident. Visit cvshealth.com/covid-19/testing-information-locations for more information.
