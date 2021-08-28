New cases of COVID-19 rose sharply this week due to the delta variant, which is more easily transmissible, and vaccine hesitancy.
“The CDC shows the delta variant is much more transmissible,” said Steve Huard, public information officer for the Sarasota County Department of Health.
He said wearing masks will offer another layer of protection against the virus, but the way to stop it is by getting a COVID vaccine.
“This is a vaccine-prevented disease,” he said.
But the percentage of Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto county residents getting vaccinated is lagging.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention dashboard shows that 54.5% of Charlotte County residents have been fully vaccinated, compared with 54% the previous week.
Sarasota County reached a 58.6% vaccination rate, up slightly from 58% a week earlier.
Meanwhile, DeSoto County lagged behind, with 34.2% of its residents being fully vaccinated, up slightly from 34% a week ago.
Schools
The affect of the virulent delta variant was seen in region schools.
Sarasota County Schools reported 242 cases of the coronavirus among students and personnel as of Friday. Last week, the schools reported 67 new cases.
Sarasota Public Schools recently imposed a mask mandate despite Gov. Ron DeSantis’ threat to reduce the budgets of districts defying his order banning mask mandates.
But Friday, a judge ruled DeSantis had overstepped his authority and that his order was unconstitutional and cannot be enforced, paving the way for other districts to initiate mask mandates.
Craig Maniglia, public information officer for Sarasota County Schools, said the district began a “slow roll-out on Aug. 16, but it will be fully implemented effective on Monday, Aug. 30.”
Students can be exempt from the mask mandate by having a doctor sign an exemption form, which can be downloaded from the district’s website, he added.
The school district’s goal is to provide “high quality education in the classroom,” while keeping students safe, Maniglia said.
Charlotte County Public Schools reported 313 cases among students and staff members from August 23-26. Last week, the district reported 175 new cases for the week.
Charlotte County public schools decided to abide by DeSantis’ ban on mask mandates, after debating the matter at a public meeting in June.
Mike Riley, spokesperson for the district, said the Board of Education might take up the matter again at a future meeting.
The district’s next board of education workshop meeting will at 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9; the public budget meeting will be held at 5:30 that evening.
DeSoto County Public Schools had 168 new cases among students and personnel; the previous week the district reported 49 new cases.
Charlotte County
The county for the seven-day period for the week ended Aug. 26, reported 1,131 new cases of the coronavirus, up from 837 the previous week. The seven-day rolling average was 91.31 per 100,000 population.
Hospitalizations from COVID in Charlotte County for the week ended Aug. 25 stood at 120, little changed from last week’s 122 new hospitalizations.
The percentage of beds used for COVID-19 patients was 20.81%, up 1.27% from the week before. COVID patients accounted for 44.37% of all ICU beds, which was an increase of 6.01 from the previous week.
Sarasota County
There were 2,859 new cases of COVID in the county for the seven days ended Aug. 26. This was up from 2,383 the previous week. The seven-day rolling average as of August 26 was 99.10 per 100,000 population.
The CDC reported Sarasota County saw 367 new hospitalizations from COVID up from 306 new hospitalizations a week earlier.
COVID-19 patients accounted for 31.52% of beds, up 4.92%.
COVID patients accounted for 57% of ICU beds used, down 1.93% from a week earlier.
DeSoto County
The county reported 270 new cases; last week DeSoto County had 208 new cases. The seven-day rolling average was 105.97 per 100,000 population, up from 81.63 a week earlier.
The CDC dashboard showed DeSoto had 18 new hospitalizations from COVID, up from 17 a week earlier.
The percentage of beds used for COVID-19 patients was 57.14% — up 6.91%. COVID patients accounted for 94.64% of all ICU beds — a decrease of 5.36% from the previous week.
