Babcock Neighborhood School and Babcock High School were closed Monday due to a widespread outbreak of COVID-19.
"I am out of the office at this time due to COVID sickness," wrote Principal Shannon Treece in email Monday.
The schools, which currently operate out of one campus, will be closed through Wednesday, Aug. 25, according to a statement on the school's website from Treece. The schools will be deep-cleaned prior to reopening on Aug. 26.
Parents were notified of the closings Sunday evening.
Treece said in her statement the decision to close the schools "was not made lightly" and that personnel "are optimistic this will help mitigate the spread of sickness and allow everyone to return healthy."
Later Monday afternoon, the charter schools' board called a special meeting to discuss the situation and to discuss a mask mandate.
After a lengthy discussion in which several motions were passed, then later rescinded, board members approved two motions: one requiring all teachers, staff members, contractors and independent contractors to wear masks while in the school building; and a second requiring all adults wear masks in the school building "unless advised by counsel."
If the board's attorney determines the requirement of all adults would not be legal, then the first motion would stand.
Assistant principal Chris Fennell, who served as acting principal since Treece was not present due to her illness, read the various motions as board members deliberated over certain wording.
The board also discussed going to the school's attorney to ask whether the district would be able to ask students to wear masks, but that they could opt-out, as is the case in Lee County.
Jennifer Languell favored the school board asking students to wear masks, pointing out that in "one week at the school, 25% to 30% of the staff, and nearly as many students" became ill.
If counsel decides it would be legal to require students —who could also opt out — to wear masks, board members favored moving ahead.
Members also discussed the type of mask that should be required, and whether the school would pay for them.
"The cloth masks don't work," board member Robert Kenny said.
Tricia Duffy brought out a package of KN95 masks to show other board members what they looked like.
Richard Lewis said the board shouldn't decide the type of mask to recommend and purchase for teachers until it was sure it would be able to buy enough.
Board members plans to discuss the matter with legal counsel today and plan another meeting soon.
Charlotte County Public Schools
Mike Riley, spokesperson for the district, said the district has had no school closings due to COVID-19. Although the Babcock schools are in Charlotte County, they are not a part of the Charlotte County Public School district, he noted.
The public school district reported 43 new cases of COVID-19 for the week ending Aug. 13.
Sarasota County
Craig Maniglia, spokesperson for the Sarasota County Public Schools district, said schools are seeing "more cases than the last school year."
In the meantime, district superintendent Brennan Asplen has suspended all field trips and limited visitors for a month.
Schools reopened without a mask mandate, but Maniglia said masks will be discussed at the School Board meeting at 3 p.m. today.
South Sarasota County Public Schools, as of Aug. 13, reported 57 new cases of COVID-19 for the week.
Maniglia said several school districts have defied Gov. Ron DeSantis' order that schools not mandate mask-wearing or else he will de-fund schools in the amount of the districts' superintendents' and school board members' salaries.
So while school officials such as superintendents and school board members would get their pay, the amount would be subtracted from the school budgets.
DeSoto County
All DeSoto County public schools remain open, said Sharon Goodman, spokesperson for the district.
There, too, masks are optional.
However, due to the Delta variant of the coronavirus, cases in the district have been rising. As of Friday, there were 39 new cases among students for the week.
Mask mandates returning?
While the Sarasota County Public Schools district will be looking again at a mask mandate today, the issue nearly erupted into violence at a Charlotte County School Board meeting earlier this summer.
At a meeting in June, angry, unmasked parents showed up, carrying posters with slogans like "Unmask our kids, now we are united," and "Faith over fear," with some in the mob surrounding a school board member in the parking lot, yelling threats such as "We know where you live."
The board voted to rescind its mask mandate effective June 16. It went into effect last July to help control the spread of the coronavirus.
Riley said parents who are nervous about sending their children to school now that masks are optional, said they might have decided to turn to virtual school or to homeschool their child.
