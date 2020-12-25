The Florida Department of Health did not release updated COVID-19 data on Christmas.
It was the second time FDOH skipped reporting new coronavirus data.
The first time the state did not update its data was Thanksgiving. When the numbers were released on Black Friday, another 6,000 new cases were reported — representing two days’ worth of incidents.
Area hospitals, including Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte and Sarasota Memorial Hospital along with Doctors Hospital in Sarasota have started receiving vaccines and are starting to give it to their staffs. Venice Regional Bayfront Hospital and other Charlotte County hospitals are supposed to start receiving the vaccine in the next few days, officials have said.
Florida has been trending about 10,000 new cases per day. The next update will be Saturday. It will reflects data from Thursday and Friday.
On Wednesday, the last day the COVID-19 dashboard was updated, there were 1,226,530 Florida residents who tested positive for the virus. The death toll from COVID stood at 20,995 deaths.
In Charlotte County, there were 6,786 positive cases; 217 had died from the coronavirus. The median age of those testing positive for COVID was 56.
For the six days from Dec. 18 to Dec. 23, there were 461 new cases in Charlotte County.
DeSoto County had 2,801 residents who had tested positive, with 52 deaths from COVID since the pandemic began. The median age of persons testing positive was 42.
There were 109 new cases in DeSoto County between Dec. 18-Dec. 23.
Sarasota County also saw increases. There were 16,971 persons who tested positive, as of Dec. 23, and 488 who had died from the virus.
For the six days ending Dec. 23, Sarasota saw 898 new cases of COVID-19.
Lee County had 37,353 residents who tested positive for coronavirus; 646 had died from the virus. The median age among those with the virus was 43.
From Dec. 18 to Dec. 23, another 2,026 Lee County residents tested positive for COVID-19.
The Agency for Health Care Administration did update its data on hospitalizations due to COVID. There were 92 patients hospitalized primarily for COVID-19, in Charlotte County; 7 in DeSoto County; 118 in Sarasota County, and 118 also in Lee County, as of 4 p.m. on Friday.
Since public schools were closed for the holidays, there was no new COVID data to report among the district students or faculty.
