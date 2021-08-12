Diana Berrent had a “Tylenol and Gatorade” case of COVID-19 in March 2020.
Her symptoms were severe during what she considers her “contagious” phase — headaches, insomnia, a pulmonary infection, gastrointestinal issues — but she felt better when her 18-day isolation ended, she said in a conversation Wednesday with the Washington Post.
She was never close to needing to be hospitalized, she said, and she never even saw a doctor … until August, when her symptoms returned and she learned she was a COVID “long hauler.”
The delayed relapse she suffered is one of three types of long COVID, Berrent said. The other two are people who got sick and have yet to recover and people in whom it’s a “ticking time bomb” because they don’t yet know when a complication might appear without warning.
Her 11-year-old son was in that category after an “average” case of the illness, she said. One day one of his adult teeth just fell out, with no blood loss, because of damage to his vascular system.
She saw a role for people who had survived COVID-19 as participants in medical studies, so she started Survivor Corps, to work with scientists to find a treatment.
It wasn’t an advocacy group at the outset, she said.
“At the time there was no patient advocacy to be done,” she said. “You either lived or you died.”
But it became an advocacy group within a few weeks, she said, when she realized that her members had survived but weren’t recovering.
Complaints of fatigue, breathing issues and “brain fog” continued for weeks or months after they were no longer infected.
More than 171,000 people belong to the Survivor Corps Facebook page — more than enough to find participants for any test or trial someone wants to conduct, she said.
Unfortunately, she said, comparatively little study is underway.
The National Institutes of Health received $1.15 billion for research into long COVID, among other chronic diseases, but none of the money has been disbursed for it and there are no treatments in the pipeline.
A survey of 2,000 of her members showed that about 45% reported an improvement in their symptoms after getting vaccinated. That could provide clues about potential treatments but needs to be researched, she said.
The current surge caused by the Delta variant has made the need more acute, Berrent said.
People who get infected after being vaccinated — so-called breakthrough cases — can become long haulers, she said, and the significant portion of the population that remains unvaccinated and is opposed to wearing a mask is at greater risk.
“We abandoned the things that got us out of the worst of this mess prematurely,” she said.
That could mean more people suffering long-haul symptoms, including a more recently identified set — neurological issues.
In particular, uncontrollable tremors have been a major problem for some people, she said, and even led one of her members to commit suicide.
The woman had had an asymptomatic case of COVID-19 and when tested later — five times, Berrent said — the results were negative.
People like her are being diagnosed with mental health issues that aren’t considered to be caused by their COVID-19 experience but should be, she said.
Berrent ended the discussion on an upbeat note, though.
“Have hope,” she said, speaking out to long haulers. “We will get there.”
