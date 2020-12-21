When Mary Jones was about to return to our area from her other home in upstate New York, she had misgivings. She had heard that the COVID-19 vaccine, when available, would not be given to seasonal residents in Florida.
Jones contacted The Daily Sun and said she had heard only “year-round residents” would be eligible to receive the vaccine. If so, she and her husband, both of who are over 65, “would not be returning” to their Port Charlotte house on Midway Boulevard this season.
But fear not, snowbirds, that simply is not true. A spokeswoman for the Charlotte County Department of Health said when the vaccines do become available (after frontline workers and residents in long-term facilities receive their vaccinations), anyone wanting to get vaccinated, can. But of course it depends on availability of the vaccine.
This is just one rumor out of many circulating during this year of COVID-19.
A rumor going around in the woman’s area in upstate New York was that only year-round Florida residents would be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to the “third tier” of people.
A call to the Department of Health in Charlotte County revealed that the rumor is just that: a rumor, and not true.
Janet Jaeger of the DOH in Charlotte County said that once the vaccines become available, residency would not be a factor. Also, she said, there is no waiting list.
According to the DOH, following the initial distributions to high-risk front line health care workers and long-term care facility staff and residents, “the state will work to provide vaccine to additional priority groups, including first responders.”
Updates on the timeline for the general public will be provided as those plans become available, according to the DOH.
And as the vaccines become available to the public, non-Florida residents will not be treated any differently than permanent residents of Florida, said the DOH in a recent statement.
As of Monday, 40,037 in Florida received their first of two Covid vaccines, according to the state’s Department of Health. Of those vaccinated, 965 were from 16 to 24 years of age; 8,474 were in the 25-43 age group, 9,441 were 35-44, 8,955 were 45-54, 8,119 were 55-64, 2,875 were 65-74, 663 were 75-84, and 545 were 85 or older.
As of Tuesday, here are the numbers of people vaccinated in our area: Charlotte (7), Sarasota County (24), and Lee County (25). However, not one person in DeSoto County was vaccinated, according to the Florida Department of Health website.
However, that’s all about to change, as our area hospitals are receiving the first batches of the Moderna vaccine. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced recently that 367,000 doses were being sent to 173 hospitals, and on Tuesday Sarasota Memorial Hospital already began to vaccinate its frontline SMH staff in the afternoon, after receiving 9,600 batches. The hospital posted this on its Facebook page: “We are honored to be among the first hospitals in Florida to be allocated the new FDA-authorized Moderna vaccine.”
Fawcett Memorial Hospital spokesperson Alexandria Benjamin said that it also received the Moderna vaccine and would begin vaccinating its frontline workers on Thursday.
Spokesperson Sara Hipp at DeSoto Memorial Hospital said the hospital was scheduled to receive the vaccine “on the week three allocation.”
Bayfront Health in Port Charlotte and Bayfront Health Punta Gorda were to receive the vaccine as early as next week, according to spokesperson Bevin Holzschuh.
It was expected that residents and staff in long-term health facilities would also be getting the vaccine this week.
Those wishing to get tested for COVID-19 can do so at the following sites: Punta Gorda, CVS Pharmacy, 2400 Tamiami Trail, Mon.-Fri. 9-5:30 and Sat.-Sun. 10-4:30. Register at CVS.com. The CVS in Port Charlotte at 24200 Veterans Blvd. and the CVS in Englewood at 1760 McCall Road have the same hours as the Punta Gorda location and require that you make an appointment by going to CVS.com.
Walgreen’s at 22449 Edgewater Drive in Port Charlotte also offers testing. Appointments are required.
In Arcadia, testing is being conducted by the DeSoto Department of Health, at Turner Agri-Civic Center, 2250 NE Road Street, from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Call 863-993-4601.
Alternate testing can be done by acquiring a home test kit, at QuestDirect or LabCorp, and if housebound, testing can come to you through Amedisys. Call 941-391-1316 for further info.
The DOH at 1100 Loveland Blvd. in Port Charlotte offers Covid testing, but an appointment is required. Go to www.coadfl.org. Testing at this locations is for persons who are symptomatic or have had close contact with a confirmed positive case, said a DOH spokesperson.
Check for updates and further information at COVID-19@flhealth.gov. The COVID-19 Call Center is available 24/7. Call 1-866-779-6121 for further information.
The CVS website also has vaccination information at CVS.com\coronavirus.
