Bermont Road was closed to traffic Wednesday morning between U.S. 31 and the Glades County line until further notice, Charlotte County announced in a press release.
The closure is due to an accident and Florida Highway Patrol is on scene, the county release said.
Travelors must choose an alternate route.
The Sun will post updates as they become available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.