Bermont Road was closed to traffic Wednesday morning between U.S. 31 and the Glades County line until further notice, Charlotte County announced in a press release.

The closure is due to an accident and Florida Highway Patrol is on scene, the county release said.

Travelors must choose an alternate route.

The Sun will post updates as they become available.

