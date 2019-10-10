PUNTA GORDA — A crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle has caused lane closures along U.S. 41 in Punta Gorda. 

The crash is near the Punta Gorda Goodwill, between Acline Road, and Taylor Road, along U.S. 41. 

Both southbound and northbound lanes in the area are shut down, said Charlotte County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Katie Heck. 

CCSO and Punta Gorda Police Department units are redirecting traffic. The Florida Highway Patrol will be arriving to investigate the crash. 

Updates will be posted as they become available.

Email: Liz.Hardaway@yoursun.com

