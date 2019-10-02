PUNTA GORDA — Bermont Road was closed to traffic Wednesday morning between U.S. 31 and the Glades County line.
Two semis were traveling west on Bermont Road when an unknown vehicle traveling the opposite way swerved into their lane, according to Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Greg Bueno.
The driver of the first semi, Javier Machado, 49, of Miami, steered right to avoid the unknown vehicle and lost control of his own semi, overturning and sliding on the travel lanes. The second semi driver, Yosdany Rodriguez, 40, of Hialeah, was traveling behind the first and steered left to avoid a collision. Rodriguez also lost control, and the semi overturned and slid on the travel lanes.
No contact was made between the semis. Machado had only minor injuries, and neither driver was transported for medical attention.
The unknown vehicle did not stop, continuing to travel eastbound on Bermont Road.
The crash remains under investigation.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the road was still blocked with alternating traffic on the southbound shoulder.
