Multiple fire crews battled a 3-acre brush fire Saturday afternoon south of Punta Gorda.
Charlotte County firefighters responded to the fire around 2 p.m. Saturday in the 11000 block of Palmerston Avenue, southeast of the Taylor Road-U.S. 41 intersection.
Crews from Punta Gorda and the Florida Division of Forestry also responded to the brush fire, according to Charlotte County Fire & EMS Public Information Officer Todd Dunn.
“There is one house we protected,” Dunn said.
The fire was contained within about an hour, and no damage nor injuries were reported.
