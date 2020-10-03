Firefighters from Charlotte County and Englewood battled a duplex fire Saturday afternoon on the bridgeless Palm Island.
The two homes are beneath one roof in the 7100 block of Palm Island Drive, located in the Palm Island Resort. The duplex sustained serious damage when the fires broke out shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday.
“Nobody was home. The fire got into the attic area and we’re still working to get all of it out,” said Todd Dunn, Public Relations Manager/PIO for Charlotte County Fire/EMS, around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Charlotte County Fire/EMS responded with multiple units, as did the Englewood Area Fire Control District. The crews not stationed on the island arrived via ferry.
One Charlotte County firefighter was taken to Bayfront Health Port Charlotte as a precaution for heat exhaustion, Dunn said.
Fire crews were expected to remain at the scene Saturday night. No other structures were threatened.
