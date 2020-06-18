Charlotte Harbor Environment Center will be hosting a Florida Critter Camp for kids ages 5 through 8 from Monday through Friday, June 26.
The camp will include identification, games, crafts, a field trip and other fun activities. Camp will be held at Cedar Point Environmental Park located at 2300 Placida Road in Englewood. Kids will get the chance to learn about fascinating critters that make their homes in the park.
Also starting Monday, CHEC will host a Wonderful Waters camp at Alligator Creek Preserve in Punta Gorda. Kids will have a chance to dive into a different aquatic habitat each day and learn about fascinating creatures living in waters all around the world.
Camp hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $100 per child. Camp fee includes all activities and a T-shirt. Lunch and snacks are not provided so plan accordingly and bring water. Pre-care is available from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for $10 per day. Post care is available from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. for $10 per day.
Pre-registration is required. Visit www.checflorida.org for details.
For more information, call 941-475-0769.
