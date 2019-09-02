PUNTA GORDA — The courtyard at Angela Eatery and Bar played host to the first Miss Punta Gorda Over 55 pageant on Friday night.

The winner received the first Miss Punta Gorda Title, a crown, sash and trophy, as well as more than $2,000 worth of cash and prizes.

More photos from the event are online at www.yoursun.com/charlotte.

