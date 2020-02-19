PORT CHARLOTTE - A local young woman is pursuing her goal of installing, maintaining, and repairing heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.
Virginia (Ginny) Delgiorno, a student at Charlotte Technical College, was awarded an $1,800 scholarship on Thursday evening to pursue a career in the HVAC industry.
Jeff Purcella, an HVAC teacher at CTC, said the program has been around for years, but they have been putting more emphasis in growing it and attracting more students.
"Last year we had 19 students complete the program and this year we had 28 — we can accommodate up to 60 people and we're hoping to add another program next year," Purcella said. "Ginny has been an outstanding student, she's really applied herself in the classroom."
The scholarship was presented by the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) Hickory Bluff Chapter and event took place at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club.
CTC financial advisor Nancy Thame said this is the first year the DAR has awarded the scholarship to a Charlotte Technical College student.
"We are hoping the DAR will continue their generosity and support of women entering the trades every year."
Charlotte County schools spokesperson Mike Riley said this is a very special event for a female in the HVAC program.
"Nancy Thame has worked with this organization on this scholarship that will be awarded to a female in a vocation traditionally enrolled in by men," Riley said. "Jeff Purcella is an amazing instructor and has worked extremely hard with his students."
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
