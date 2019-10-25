CHARLOTTE HARBOR — Though it’s still under construction, Sunseeker Resort will soon be taking reservations.
“All towers should be topped and wrapped in April of 2020,” John Redmond, the president of Allegiant Travel Company, told investors at the company’s third quarter earnings conference call Thursday evening.
By the end of this year, customers will be able to actually book rooms, he said. The towers will have five of nine stories built at that time.
The resort is scheduled to open in 2021, according to Allegiant spokesperson Andrew Porrello.
Redmond also said the resort already has a high demand, with the resort’s website receiving approximately 800,000 email inquiries. A portion of these, 148,000, have registered their interest, Redmond said, reporting how many days they hope to stay and what type of room they’re looking for.
This equates to a demand of almost 2 million room nights, Redmond said. The resort will have up to 280,000 room nights to sell annually.
This demand will determine when construction of future phases for the project will start.
The resort will need 1,000 employees, hoping to become the “employer of choice in southwest Florida,” Redmond said. “There is no one down there that offers the benefit packages and the like that we will offer down in that market,” he told investors Thursday.
So far this year, Allegiant has spent $33 million on Sunseeker Resorts, according to their 2019 third quarter financial results. This includes $25 million of their pre-opening expense.
Overall, the company has spent $81 million. Allegiant projects spending up to $100 million by the end of the year, and $470 million total for the project.
There is a Resort Preview Center at 4949 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.