PORT CHARLOTTE — For pedestrians and bicyclists in Charlotte County, progress is coming. Eventually.
The Charlotte County-Punta Gorda Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Bicycle/Pedestrian Advisory Committee met Thursday for its meeting of 2019 to talk about upcoming projects and bicycle safety.
Taylor Road is getting an updateA project development and environment study was presented for the shared-use path proposed for Taylor Road in Punta Gorda.
The project, which spans 3.6 miles from U.S. 41 to Airport Road, proposes a 10-foot shared-use path along the two-lane road.
The road currently does not have a sidewalk.
The project won’t include modifications to the actual road, but will account for future widening to four lanes, the study states.
“Taylor Road is death,” said Court Nederveld, one of the committee’s south county representative who is also an avid cyclist.
The project includes federal funding, and the segment from North Jones Loop Road to Airport Road is funded for design in 2022. The design phase will approximately cost $650,000, said Patrick Bateman, a Florida Department of Transportation project manager, who presented the study Thursday.
The application to FDOT for the project came from Charlotte County in 2015. FDOT estimated the construction for the segment between North Jones Loop Road to Airport Road to be around $1.6 million, Bateman said.
Design is currently not funded for the segment from U.S. 41 to North Jones Loop Road, and neither is construction for either segment.
Bateman aims to have a meeting for public input February 2020.
Leave room for bikesDeputy Bill Miller of the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office was present, reminding cyclists and drivers how to cohabitate on the road.
“Bikes shouldn’t come the opposite way on the highway,” Miller said, and sited Midway Boulevard and Olean Boulevard as dangerous roads for cyclists. “Nobody gives them any room.”
Miller wants to remind drivers that they are required by law to give cyclists 3 feet on the road when passing.
“It’s not always adhered to.”
“Speaking as a cyclist, I want separation,” said Peter Dowling, one of the committee’s west county representative.
Bicycles are also required by law to have a white light on the front and a red light on the back.
2019 Project PrioritiesThe Metropolitan Planning Organization was required to submit a list of project priorities to FDOT by Feb. 1. There are six projects listed for highways, nine for congestion management and transportation management, and 11 projects for transportation alternatives.
The technical advisory committee and citizen’s advisory committee members and MPO staff recommended to consider adding six more projects.
Attention west Charlotte countyThe MPO needs west county representatives for both their Citizen’s Advisory Committee and BPAC.
The Citizen’s Advisory Committee has five meetings a year that typically last an hour and a half, while BPAC meetings happen four times a year and can last up to two hours.
Those interested should send an application to office@ccmpo.com and call Gene Klara at 941-883-3535 for more information.
