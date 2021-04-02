Several people and things will always bring a smile to Cynthia “Cindy” Acevedo’s face: her three grown children, axe-throwing, her pet ball pythons, and making sure things run smoothly at The Daily Sun.
Acevedo, who serves as office manager for The Daily Sun, was named Employee of the Month for March. Recently, Acevedo became the subject of news herself when she was interviewed by the newspaper where she’s worked for 16 years.
The mother of a daughter and two sons, Acevedo was asked about her axe-throwing hobby after several of her co-workers urged her to talk about it.
“It’s so much fun; my daughter and two sons go with me to a place in North Port,” she said. That place is the Axe Haus, where fun-seekers literally throw axes at targets on the wall.
About those ball pythons: “My husband used to breed them for a number of years, and our shed became a snake condo,” she revealed. “They (snakes) did better than some; the shed had a heater, air-conditioning, and each snake had its own bin.” The six-footers (yes, they get that large and even bigger) had their own cages.
“There was not one tool in my shed,” Acevedo joked.
In case you’re not a herpetologist, a ball python can live 30 years, it is “nice and kinder” than the Burmese python plaguing the Everglades, and when threatened it rolls up into a ball, she explained.
According to websites, ball pythons are described as docile, and very friendly and comfortable being handled by humans. Naturally, if you have them as pets you’ll have to feed them.
Acevedo said her family’s snakes were fed rodents purchased dead and frozen, then thawed before feeding. “We fed them pinkies (baby mice), rats and guinea pigs,” she said.
Soon, the family decided to sell the snakes to other breeders, but Acevedo kept some. “My granddaughter got one for her seventh birthday. She picked her own baby snake she called Medusa.”
Acevedo’s day job is a lot tamer: she supports retail and classified departments, and part of her role involves being active in the local chambers of commerce.
She attends chamber networking events and luncheons, and provides help to new business owners and chamber members.
Acevedo’s role has changed over the years. Her job back then was outside and inside sales for the Waterline publication dedicated to fishing and boating.
“The magazine (in its former format) went away,” she said, but her job didn’t. She was asked to work in customer service for legal notices and obituaries. That gig lasted one year before Acevedo was recruited by the newspaper’s manager of national and major sales to support the sales department.
In her role, Acevedo interacts with other departments such as circulation, to make sure inserts are getting in the papers.
The major changes she’s seen over the years have been in technology, and constantly upgraded training techniques in selling. “We are constantly training,” she said.
She also interacts with the classified advertising department, “which is a different type of selling,” Acevedo pointed out.
Although she appears to be totally in charge of running a smooth ship, so to speak, there was one event no one anticipated: Hurricane Irma in 2017. “A handful of us were able to get to work, and we came in and helped with what was needed.”
Back at her own house, things were secure, as Acevedo’s house had “heavy duty hurricane shutters all around the house.” There were a few shingles blown off the roof, but that was all.
But before Irma, there was Andrew that hit Florida’s east coast. Acevedo was in that one, too, and she lived in Charlotte County during Hurricane Charley in 2004. “I really don’t need to go through a fourth one,” she exclaimed.
On the day this interview took place, the winds were calm, the sky blue and sunny, and at The Daily Sun things were running quite smoothly thanks to its office manager.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.