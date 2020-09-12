Peace River Elementary School first-grade teacher Danielle Vivian was named the Achieva Credit Union Teacher of the Year for 2019/2020.
The traditional dinner and celebration was canceled. Instead, Achieva Credit Union staff surprised Vivian with flowers and balloons at the school.
"This is amazing ... it feels so surreal," Vivian said. "I had no idea this would be happening today."
Along with flowers and balloons, Vivian received a check for $1,000 along with a fully paid vacation package to a choice of three destinations.
"I don't know which one I'm going to choose yet," she said. "I want to take some time to think about it."
The Sun has been teaming up with Achieva Credit Union and Charlotte County Schools since September 2019 to host a teacher of the month presentation. Parents, students and members of the community can nominate an educator of their choice from Charlotte County. The teacher with the most votes wins.
Vivian was named Teacher of the Month in January 2020.
"I really appreciate this and I am so honored," Vivian said. "I am so shocked. This was quite a surprise."
