If violins can speak, David Kim’s violin spoke volumes to a Punta Gorda Symphony audience Sunday at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda.
Kim, a world renowned violinist and concertmaster for the Philadelphia Orchestra, played Felix Mendelssohn’s lyrical and flowing “Violin Concerto in E minor, Op. 64,” one of the most widely performed violin concerti in the world.
He played with an elegance and style under maestro Raffaele Ponti — backed by the Symphony’s lush strings — that resulted in a thunderous standing ovation and numerous calls back to the stage.
He was playing a violin crafted in 1750, on loan from the Philadelphia Orchestra, insured for $2.5 million.
Even some members of the orchestra looked on enamored as some of Kim’s virtuoso solos formed the
only sound in the hushed, awed concert hall.
The orchestra opened the evening’s performance with a rousing rendition of Antonin Dvorak’s “Carnival Overture, Op. 92,” a recreation of the composer’s traditional Bohemian roots, the music depicting lively festival folk songs and dances in a Czech village.
It had some in the audience just about dancing in their seats.
In the second portion of the evening, the orchestra performed American composer Amy Beach’s “Symphony No. 2 in E minor, Op. 32 (Gaelic),” a portion of which featured the Symphony’s own concertmaster, Ming Gao.
It was the first symphony composed and published by an American female. Ponti told a pre-symphony audience Friday at Florida Southwestern State College, that Beach was “an incredible composer and a great pianist,” saying that In future years the orchestra will feature more female composers.
“Each year,” he said to applause, “you will discover a new woman composer you don’t know, but should.”
The Beach symphony was also a lively presentation, recalling peasant dances of Sicily, “Lento con molto expressione,” translated as “fast with expression.”
Beach drew the composition from English, Scottish and Irish melodies, thus the subtitle “Gaelic.” The orchestra’s up tempo, fortissimo “Allegro di molto” ending, with violin bows raised triumphantly in the air — a Ponti tradition — brought another standing ovation.
In an interview, Kim, who became concertmaster for the Philadelphia Orchestra in 1999, said he was “proud to be the steward” of The Philadelphia Orchestra’s “deep, rich, chocolate” sound built by conductors like Leopold Stokowski, Eugene Ormandy, and Riccardo Muti.
He said it was “a real treat” to play with the Punta Gorda Symphony. “The orchestra sounded beautiful, very responsive.” He said that although many of its members come from afar, “they sounded as if they lived together, played together, a lot more than I would have expected. There was a certain unanimity of approach.”
He credited that to Ponti’s leadership, and to the musicians, some of whom he said he’s “known for decades” as he played throughout Florida in past years. He had particular praise for concertmaster Ming Gao, who he called “a very fine player and also a gentleman.”
