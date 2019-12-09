NORTH PORT — When Crystal and James Whiteaker headed out with their children to watch the Poinsettia’s Parade on Saturday evening, they didn’t expect to see a wildlife exhibition.

The family parked their truck along Price Boulevard and began walking toward city hall when they spotted a large animal lying in a ditch next to the road. Upon closer inspection, they discovered it was a dead bobcat, a species that lives in wooded areas and often prowls neighborhoods, particularly around dusk, dawn and at night.

They also noticed something strange about this animal: it had a ring of green plastic encircling its neck. It led the Whiteakers to surmise that the plastic may have been responsible for killing the large wild cat.

“The poor thing had a piece of plastic drain pipe wrapped around its neck,” Crystal said Monday while taking a closer look at the animal, now several days dead. “It likely choked to death.”

The Whiteakers were headed to the tree lighting and parade because their daughter, Katelyn, 9, was going to sing in the choir.

“It really bothered us to see this cat lying dead,” she said.

Crystal Whiteaker posted the photo on her Facebook page, Crystal’s Homestead. It drew several responses in the community as people offered insights into what happened and how the plastic — which looks like a plastic extension a homeowner would put on a gutter downspout — ended up around the cat’s neck. Whiteaker guessed the bobcat chased a rodent into the drainpipe and became caught.

Whatever the case, the corpse remained in the ditch along Price on Monday afternoon.

According to city officials, no one is obligated to report bobcats, either alive or dead, if they see one.

“It’s pretty commonplace,” city spokeperson Josh Taylor said. “They are prevalent here. You can report it to the (state) wildlife service.”

Brian Norris, spokesperson for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, said people may report dead bobcats, but state wildlife officers are more interested in live, injured ones. “It doesn’t hurt to call us about a dead one,” Norris said. “It gives our biologists more information on where they are.”

As far as the Whiteakers are concerned, they wish they could have spotted the animal alive rather than dead in a ditch.

“But it’s nature, I guess,” Crystal said as she took her two daughters, Kalina, 4, and Katelyn, away from the site Monday. “Sad, but true.”

Email: tom.harmening@yoursun.com

0
0
0
1
0

Recommended for you

Load comments