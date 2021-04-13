Dead sawfish brought to Port Charlotte

Two smalltooth sawfish were found dead in shallow waters off the Florida Keys and brought to a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's lab in Port Charlotte last week for examination.
FWC's Fish and Wildlife Research Institute's Port Charlotte Field Laboratory operates numerous programs, including studying the smalltooth sawfish — a program started in 2004, according to biologist Rachel Scharer.
The smalltooth sawfish is an endangered species found only in southern Florida, Scharer said.
It is illegal to harvest, harass, collect, buy or sell any part of sawfish.
Scharer said the FWC Research Institute performs necropsies for the state. On April 5, a 16-foot smalltooth sawfish was brought in, and the next day the institute received a 12-foot sawfish. The larger one weighed between 400 to 500 pounds. Both were females.
She said FWC biologists go out on motor skiffs and tag the sawfish with acoustic tags. There are "listening stations along Charlotte Harbor," she said.
The reason the FWC stationed its smalltooth sawfish program in Charlotte Harbor is because the estuary is a nursery for the sawfish species, according to Scharer. The biologists have tagged sawfish from 2 to 12 feet long, but "the 16-foot sawfish is the biggest one anyone has ever measured," she said.
Smalltooth sawfish are believed to be able to grow up to 20 feet long.
There are five species of sawfish worldwide, but only the smalltooth species (scientifically known as Pristis pectinata) is found in Florida. At one time the related largetooth sawfish (Pristis pristis) lived in Florida waters, but it's been decades since the largetooth species has been spotted near the state.
All five species of sawfish are listed as endangered or critically endangered worldwide by the International Union of Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources.
Smalltooth sawfish territory once ranged from New York to Texas. Now their habitat includes coastal tropical and subtropical waters, including river systems and estuaries in the southern part of our state.
Sawfish are rays, not sharks. They are elasmobranchs, a group that includes sharks, skates and rays. They're shaped like a flattened shark but are immediately recognizable by their long rostrum — the long and flat "saw" on their snout — which can be about one-third of their total body length.
The fish doesn't use its rostrum to attack people but to feed. It thrashes its snout from side to side near the sea bottom to stun fish and crustaceans — their preferred food.
The rostrum is made of cartilage (as is the sawfish's entire skeleton) and the saw's edge resembling teeth are actually denticles, or modified scales. It was once common for anglers catching a sawfish to keep the rostrum as a trophy. The practice is now illegal. Although some people believe it will grow back if cut off, it does not, and the sawfish usually dies as a result.
Scharer said the institute is researching the sawfish's migratory and breeding habits. Still early in its research, the FWC's institute shares information with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Florida State University, she added.
Fishermen who accidentally catch a sawfish of any size are required to release it immediately unharmed. Anyone spotting a sawfish should call the toll-free FWC hotline number at 844-472-9347.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.