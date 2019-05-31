From Memorial Day to Labor Day, a national average of seven people are killed per day due to traffic crashes involving teen drivers.
According to the American Automobile Association, these are the "100 deadliest days."
"Crashes for teen drivers increase significantly during the summer, because inexperienced teenage drivers are out of school and on the road more often," said AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins. Deaths from crashes involving teen drivers this time of year increase 17 percent compared to other days of the year.
And nearly two-thirds of people injured, or killed, in a crash involving a teen driver aren't behind the wheel, according to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.
The major contributing factors to fatal teen crashes during this period are speeding, distractions and drinking and driving. One in six teen drivers involved in fatal wrecks during the summer tested positive for alcohol, according to AAA.
In all of 2017, roughly 17 percent of crashes in Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties were from drivers between 15 and 20 years old, according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.
So, how do parents keep their kids safe? Talk to them, encourage them to abstain from dangerous behavior behind the wheel, and then teach by example.
"Set the example by modeling safe driving behavior," said Katie Heck, a spokesperson for the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office. "Surveys show that teens whose parents set firm rules for driving typically engage in less risky driving behaviors and are involved in fewer crashes."
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office offers the Teen Driver Challenge, a hands-on course that improves driving skills, vehicle awareness and develops good driving habits, in an effort to reduce traffic crashes involving teenagers.
