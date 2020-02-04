NORTH PORT — All that’s needed now is an affirmative vote by the Florida Cabinet next Tuesday, and Orange Hammock will finally be public land.
The cabinet will consider the deal reached with the property owner with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast to protect the 5,777-acre property in the city of North Port from future development.
According to the terms of the deal, the state will pay $19.5 million through the Florida Forever program, and the Conservation Foundation $1.5 million for a total of $21 million. If the cabinet approves, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will be designated as the managing agency for the property.
Acquisition of the property by the state will create a 121,000-acre conservation corridor between the Myakka and Peace Rivers and Charlotte Harbor.
“I am thrilled and delighted to see this acquisition go through,” said former Sarasota County Commissioner Jon Thaxton, a noted environmentalist.
Calling it the “keystone piece,” Thaxton has been involved in many negotiations to acquire the property for public use. He was not involved in the current effort.
“It is the single most environmentally sensitive piece in private ownership. This will increase greatly the value of all the properties purchased in the region,” Thaxton added.
The land is in the city of North Port, north of Interstate 75, and borders the Longino Ranch, which is already public land. It also is adjacent to the Mabry Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County and the RV Griffin Reserve in DeSoto, also public lands.
Identified by government agencies as the Myakka Ranchlands, the property is owned by Orange Hammock Ranch LLC, thus the colloquial designation of the property as Orange Hammock. It was previously known as the McCall Ranch.
Preservation of the environmentally sensitive property has long been a goal of Sarasota County, the Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority, and the Southwest Florida Water Management District, but negotiations with the property owner reached a stalemate two years ago.
Besides creating an immense wildlife corridor, the purchase of the property will also protect North Port’s water supply and provide “crucial flood protection benefits” a DEP staff report notes.
“The Authority is elated that the state is moving forward with the acquisition and preservation of Orange Hammock,” Pat Lehman, executive director of the water supply authority wrote in an e-mail.
“Public ownership of Orange Hammock provides an environmental buffer critical to protecting the region’s water supply facilities located on the adjacent RV Griffin Reserve,” Lehman added.
The water authority, which is just starting to construct a third reservoir on the adjoining RV Griffin Reserve owned by Swiftmud, had hoped to use the Orange Hammock property for mitigation activities in connection with its project.
Lehman indicated that it was unclear what effect the purchase of the property by the state would have on those plans.
Located in the northeastern corner of North Port, the McCall Ranch had been renamed The Isles of Athena when the city annexed it in 2000. The property was identified by Sarasota County almost 20 years ago as an environmentally sensitive piece of property.
According to a county staff report, the environmental value of the property lies in “… its habitat and hydrological value, wildlife corridor connection, and floodplain protection.”
Since that time, the property has gone through several changes of ownership, but has remained undeveloped, largely due to the environment nature of the land as identified by the county report.
“The market has screamed for years that the best use of this property was preservation,” Thaxton said. “This is a game changer for the ecology of Southwest Florida.”
Email: jondaltonwr@gmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.