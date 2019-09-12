SOUTH VENICE — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office responded at 1:15 p.m. Thursday for the report of a deceased person in a storm water pond.
The pond is located closest to Point Loope Drive and Auburn Road, behind the RaceTrac gas station on Tamiami Trail near Jacaranda Boulevard in South Venice.
The storm water pond appears to be on property owned by Jacaranda Trace and is hidden from Point Loope Drive by heavy vegetation.
“The area is secure and our detectives are on scene,” said Kaitlin Perez, public information officer at the Sheriff’s Office.
No other information was released Thursday night.
