PUNTA GORDA — Landowner Brian Rommel says he doesn't know anyone who was notified that Punta Gorda was going to end its debris pick up long before Charlotte County's deadline.
Now, Rommel says it's unfair Punta Gorda residents may be fined, have liens placed on their property or must pay for hurricane-related debris removal because they missed the city's deadline.
It was Nov. 20, he learned recently.
Charlotte County's deadline for moving debris to the street for pickup was Dec. 31.
At a recent Punta Gorda City Council meeting, City Manager Greg Murray said debris pickup ended Nov. 20. He said the contract with a hauler ended and the company's crews had left the area. Murray said any residents with debris piles are responsible for removal.
If the piles aren't removed, residents will be notified by the city's Code Compliance enforcement department.
"If the city has to remove the debris, the homeowner will be charged," Murray said.
Rommel, who first moved to Punta Gorda in 1969, said the notice wasn't widespread through any news outlets.
"This is insane," Rommel told The Daily Sun recently while pointing to a pile of uncollected branches piled along his property line. "The city didn't tell anyone the deadline was even approaching in November. All we kept hearing is residents in Charlotte County must have their debris curbside by Dec. 31."
Rommel, 65, said he worked 10-hour days moving the debris from his Punta Gorda properties to the curb by Dec. 31, not knowing the deadlines were different.
"I never had any warning the deadline was approaching in Punta Gorda. Charlotte County kept it alive in the news," he said. "Why didn't the city of Punta Gorda announce it? Why wasn't it in the water bill or on the TV news or in the newspaper? The city manager did a column in the paper and his Weekly Highlights and never talked about the deadline.
After the meeting, Murray told The Daily Sun the information was on the city's website, and it went out on Twitter, Facebook and the weekly highlight report.
However, in the Nov. 10 city's weekly highlight report, there's no mention of the upcoming Nov. 20 deadline. The report says, "the debris hauler has removed 122,000 cubic yards of vegetative debris and 2,200 cubic yards of construction and demolition (C&D) debris from the city over the 33 days of work."
The city's press release on the website is dated Nov. 18. It reads, "all remaining vegetation and construction debris" must be by the curb by Nov. 20. Streets that have debris removed after November 20, 2022 will be documented as complete."
Murray said the deadline with the hauler came quickly. He said city council members alerted the public. He said it's up to residents to check the city's website and not follow the county's timeline for debris removal.
"We didn't have time to put it in the water bill," he said. "The crews did two neighborhood sweeps and we asked them to stay for an extra week."
Murray said the city doesn't have the same equipment as the contracted hauler to remove large trees.
Rommel's property on West Ann Street abuts city-owned land. Rommel says he wonders if employees will ever remove the debris from the city-owned property.
"There are downed trees and a pile of hurricane debris near mine on city property, and the grass is tall," he said. "The city has a clam shell truck that they can use. I don't understand why the city won't do one more sweep for those who didn't know about the deadline.
"The city of Punta Gorda can still ask for reimbursement from FEMA, but it would just be at a lesser amount instead of 100%," he said. "That's what reserve funds are used for after a hurricane. Why did the city end so much quicker than Charlotte County and not tell anyone in the proper manner?"
Rommel contends the city also cleaned a storm drain and put the debris from the clean-out on his vacant property in the historic district on West Retta Esplanade, alongside a large pile of uncollected hurricane tree debris.
According to city spokesperson Melissa Reichert, there was no issue with residents getting the debris message.
"We experienced very few instances of a resident missing the final sweep," Reichert wrote in an email to the The Daily Sun.
Murray said residents who are gutting their homes due to the hurricane and putting out construction debris also are responsible for its removal.
