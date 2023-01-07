Brian debris

Brian Rommel, 65, spent hours dragging broken trees to the curb of one of his three Punta Gorda properties before Dec. 31. Then he learned the city's free debris removal deadline was Nov. 20.

PUNTA GORDA — Landowner Brian Rommel says he doesn't know anyone who was notified that Punta Gorda was going to end its debris pick up long before Charlotte County's deadline.

Now, Rommel says it's unfair Punta Gorda residents may be fined, have liens placed on their property or must pay for hurricane-related debris removal because they missed the city's deadline.


