The Federal Reserve Bank of New York reports that 14-percent of American consumers have at least one account in third-party collection. That fuels a $13.7 billion debt collection industry with over 6,000 firms in operation in the U.S.
Getting a collection call is never a pleasant experience. However, in its recently-released 2018 data book, the Federal Trade Commission ranked debt collection second, with almost half a million consumer complaints. In Florida, debt collection ranked number one, with more reported incidents than identity theft and imposter scams. Combined.
“The collection agents can be reasonable or can pressure, cajole, berate, and insult you,” explains the Better Business Bureau. “There are limits to what a debt collector can say to you, the hours it is OK to call, and how often the collector is permitted to call you.”
That’s because the federal Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA) and Florida’s Consumer Collection Practices Act prohibit the use of abusive conduct or any false, deceptive, or misleading representation in connection with the collection of any debt.
The reason for so many complaints? It’s most likely because unrecovered debt is often sold to other less scrupulous debt collectors for literally pennies on the dollar.
“As the debt ages, it tends to get passed further and further down the line, into the murky world of criminals,” explains Scambusters.org. “These lower-end collection agencies employ freelancers to recoup the cash, usually on commission. Often, if they don’t collect, they don’t get paid.” Some actually inflate the amount actually owed.
Then there are the outright cons where scammers call with “phantom debt.” Like the debt collection operation the FTC charged with taking people’s money for fake debts they didn’t owe by posing as lawyers and falsely threatening to sue or have them arrested if they didn’t pay.
So, remember you have rights.
The FDCPA requires a written “validation notice” of any debt within five days after first being contacted by a debt collector specifying the amount of money owed, the name of the creditor to whom it’s owed, and a statement of your rights.
“If the self-proclaimed collector won’t provide the information, hang up,” urges the BBB. Also, get the caller’s name, company, street address, and telephone number and confirm the collection agency is real.
While a debt collector may make contact in person, by mail, telephone or fax, the law says it can’t be too frequent, or it’s considered harassing. For example, calls can’t be before 8 a.m. or after 9 p.m., without your consent. Third parties can only be contacted to find out how to reach you, and collectors can’t tell anyone other than you that you owe money.
If a debt looks familiar, it may have happened so long ago that Florida’s four-year statute of limitations on open-ended revolving credit — like charge cards — bars legal action. If it’s valid, the FTC notes these agencies can still try to collect, so long as they don’t sue or threaten to sue the consumer.
To dispute a debt, write a certified letter, return receipt requested, to the collection agency within 30 days after initial contact requesting proof of the debt and to stop further contact. That doesn’t erase the alleged debt, but once received, the collection agency can’t communicate again except for notification of some specific action, like filing a lawsuit.
To make sure no negative information is in your credit reports, request your federally-entitled free copies every year from each of the three major credit-reporting agencies only at www.annualcreditreport.com or by calling 877-322-8228. If you find any errors, file a dispute with the credit-reporting agency asking it for a correction in its file with a copy to you.
More debt collection information is available from the FTC at https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/articles/debt-collection-faqs.
David Morris is the Sun’s consumer advocate. Contact him c/o the Sun, 23170 Harborview Road, Charlotte Harbor, FL 33980; email david.morris@yoursun.com; or leave a message at 941-206-1114.
