The parents of a 14-month-old baby who recently died were jailed Thursday on allegations of child abuse and neglect.
Kenneth Adams, 33, and Brittaney Williams, 25, were each charged with four counts of aggravated abuse and neglect of a child, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release.
CCSO responded to their home in Punta Gorda on April 24 for a report of an unresponsive child.
Charlotte County Fire & EMS tried to save the child’s life prior to determining the baby was deceased.
At that time, the deceased child was estimated to be about 5-months-old and weighed approximately 10 pounds.
But later, CCSO said it was confirmed the child was 14 months old, weighing 7.25 pounds.
“The child’s cause of death is not being released at this time and is still under investigation,” CCSO stated in the release.
Deputies on scene noted “deplorable living conditions inside the residence.”
Three other children on scene were observed to be wearing only diapers, which were hanging very low and were soiled. Dirt and dried feces were also smeared on their bodies, according to CCSO.
Detectives with the Major Crimes Unit responded to investigate the death.
The Department of Children and Families also came out and removed the other three children from the home after doing its own initial evaluation.
Detectives noted a strong smell of urine throughout the home and observed several puddles of urine on the floor. There was no clear walkway through the residence as all of the floors including bedrooms were littered with food, trash, garbage, feces, urine, dirty diapers, and laundry.
“A BB gun was observed resting on a chair accessible to the children and evidence of a rat infestation was noted in a bedroom,” stated the CCSO release. “Walls and furniture were smeared with feces and exposed electrical wires were within reach of the children. Marijuana and knives were among the items littering the tops of dressers along with open food containers, bowls, trash, and silverware.”
Both parents are unemployed and told authorities they stay home throughout the day.
On April 25, the children were interviewed by a child protective team in Fort Myers. During the interview, it was determined by the forensic interviewer that one of the children was non-verbal, has cognitive and developmental delays and is cross-eyed, according to CCSO.
“This could cause permanent damage and loss of vision,” states the CCSO release. “With routine medical care, this impairment could have been corrected. Detectives received information that none of the children, including the deceased child, receive any medical care and were behind on all immunizations. All of the children demonstrated cognitive and developmental delays.”
A DCF investigator reported that contact was made with Brittaney Williams on April 5, 2018, on an unannounced visit from Healthy Start. She declined to accept their services, according to CCSO.
“Due to the emaciated state of the deceased child, the lack of any medical care, the refusal of free health services, and not seeking any medical care for the deceased child, Kenneth Adams and Brittaney Williams are charged with Aggravated Abuse and Neglect of a Child With Great Bodily Harm,” according to the release.
Additionally, due to the totality of the circumstances including refusal to seek treatment for the medical disability to the vision of their child — which according to medical experts will cause great bodily harm and or permanent disability or disfigurement — the couple is charged with a second count of Aggravated Abuse and Neglect of a Child With Great Bodily Harm.
Two additional counts of Aggravated Abuse and Neglect of a Child Without Great Bodily Harm Due are charged for the other two children because of the living conditions, refusal to seek routine medical care, both children being developmentally and cognitively delayed, and the home being dangerous, unclean, and hazardous to the health of the children, according to the CCSO release.
The couple was taken to the Charlotte County Jail, however booking information and photos were not immediately available Thursday evening.
The Florida Abuse Hotline accepts reports of known or suspected child abuse, neglect or abandonment 24 hours a day, seven days a week. To make a report, visit reportabuse.dcf.state.fl.us, or call 1-800-962-2873.
Call 911 if you suspect or know of a child who is in immediate danger.
