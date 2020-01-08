December teacher of the month

Punta Gorda computer teacher Jamey Tyree is named teacher of the month for December and receives a check for $250 from Achieva Credit Union representatives, (from left to right) Susan Lacey, Sharon Berhow and Evelyn Lucas at the school Wednesday. 

 SUN PHOTO BY SANDY MACYS

Punta Gorda Middle School computer teacher Jamey Tyree was named teacher of the month for December.

He received a $250 check from Achieva Credit Union Wednesday at the school. Achieva also donated $250 to the classroom.

Teacher of the Month in Charlotte County is sponsored by Achieva Credit Union, which partners with Sun Newspapers and Charlotte County Public Schools to spotlight some of the community's best teachers.

You can nominate your favorite teachers so they have a chance to be in the running.

Visit yoursun.com/topteacher to nominate your teacher until Jan. 16.

