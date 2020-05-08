Now seems like an opportune time for Frank and Liz Ossmann to add a new kind of service to their 35-year old business, Medrep Technologies, Inc.
The company currently certifies HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filters, which have unique properties and are known as extremely powerful products of air filtering. The filters are often used in hospitals and pharmacies to stop contamination. Once the air passes through the filter, it's considered sterile.
"Some of our clients are universities and federal government agencies," Frank said. "We serve customers around the United States and part of the Caribbean. We are a niche industry."
Due to the coronavirus epidemic, the business has recently changed.
"All the years we've been here, we've focused on certifying laminar flow equipment in hospitals, pharmacies laboratories, dental offices and other businesses," Frank said. "But now, we see there could be another need in the community."
Recently, he used one of his Halosil disinfection mist machines to clean his office and his home. The machine emits a hydrogen peroxide formula with antimicrobial silver ions that disinfect and destroy microorganisms including bacteria, viruses, fungi and spores. The hydrogen peroxide mist permeates everywhere. It gets under furniture and behind pictures and anything else in the room.
"The peroxide disinfectants achieve a 99.99% kill rate," Frank said. "It is odorless and colorless. We serviced a fitness center in Port Charlotte last year and I put a testing strip in one of the lockers in the back and it tested clean."
The catch is, as soon as the door to the room opens or a person enters it's susceptible to more germs.
A 10 foot by 30 foot room would take about three to four hours to complete, for example. It's as simple as having a technician wheel the machine in, turn it on, and let the mist out. The technician then returns when the room is dry a few hours later. The cost to provide the service varies depending on the size of the room.
The Ossmanns have had some major requests for service over the years. The FBI requested their services during the Anthrax scare in 2001. There were also many requests from businesses when the Eboli virus spread in 2014.
For the first time after being in business for 35 years, the couple is opening up the business to residential requests.
The Halo Disinfection System costs about $10,000 and should only be used by professionals. Treatments costs vary. An average patient room in a doctor's office costs about $30 to disinfect.
Frank said the machines he has purchased have lasted up to 10 years, if the parts are replaced and regular maintenance is performed.
Located on Sandhill Road in Deep Creek, the company employs about 25 people and 15 of those are technicians who travel daily to various businesses around the state. Frank has almost 40 years of experience in the biological decontamination of rooms and buildings using the equipment his company currently certifies. He personally trains the technicians and most of them stay with the company for years.
Frank and Liz started Medrep Technologies in 1984.
"After we moved here we started the business in our garage," Frank said.
"We made $87 in profit our first month," Liz added. "And 35 years later here we are so I guess we made the right choice."
MedRep Technologies, Inc. is at 25250 Sandhill Blvd., Deep Creek.
For more information, visit www.medrep.us or call 941-627-8858.
