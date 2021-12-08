PORT CHARLOTTE - The uniform dress codes at Charlotte County's Deep Creek and Neil Armstrong elementary schools will continue for another five years, after the majority of families polled favored keeping the policy.
"We took up the issue with parents," Charlotte County Public Schools spokesman Mike Riley said.
He said the majority of students' families favored keeping the dress code in place at the two schools already requiring uniforms.
The School Board voted to extend the schools' existing codes Tuesday through the 2027 school year.
For the schools' policies to be renewed, two-thirds or more of the families responding to surveys would have to be in favor of keeping the school's dress code.
Deep Creek and Neil Armstrong are the only district schools that have dress codes, although other schools can adopt one if approved by the majority of families and staff.
At Deep Creek Elementary, out of 678 families, 546 returned the surveys, and 426 were in favor of the uniform dress code policy.
At Neil Armstrong, 489 families were polled and 334 returned their surveys; 242 approved keeping the policy.
Although the schools require certain attire, if a family's finances do not allow for the purchase of certain clothing, the child will not be punished for being unable to comply, according the the School Board's June 2006 resolution.
Also, children may be exempt from the policy if there is a religious or medical conflict; the principal may require a note from a doctor or clergy person.
Riley said the district will "pass down" clothing from former students leaving the elementary schools which go up to fourth grade, for incoming students if they have a clothing need.
"We won't let a child come to school with duct tape on their sneakers," he said.
At Deep Creek Elementary school, the code requires "fitting navy blue, black or khaki pants, shorts, skorts, jumpers, or Capri pants with no visible printing. Length is about to the knee or longer when standing, and no jeans of any color are permitted. Tights or yoga pants that are navy blue, black, or khaki may only be worn under skirts or dresses," reads the school's proposal to extend the dress code policy.
Also, students can wear a collared knit button shirt, oxford short, or polo style dress in blue, gold black, white or pink with no visible printing, except for the school logo.
Footwear should be closed-toe, rubber-soled shoes.
At Neil Armstrong Elementary School, the dress code is more general but specific in what is prohibited: halter tops, midriff shirts/blouses, see-through tops, tank tops less than three fingers width, and torn clothing. Shorts and skirts should be the length of the fingers extended straight down one's side. Flip-flops are not allowed, only closed-toe shoes.
In 2006, when the School Board adopted the school-based uniform dress code, it wrote: "The Board recognizes that such a policy can improve the educational process for several reasons."
Among the reasons cited were: enhancing the safety and welfare of students; placing students of varying socio-economic levels on an even footing; reducing peer-pressure regarding clothing; minimizing clothing distractions; increasing school pride, and minimizing clothing costs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.