Missy Fox, 49, was reported missing on Wednesday from the Deep Creek area of Punta Gorda.

A woman was reported missing on Wednesday, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office. 

Missy Fox, 49, was last seen at her home in the Deep Creek area around 2 a.m. Wednesday. She is 5'8'' and might be wearing a white robe, CCSO said. 

The woman might be armed, but she is not considered dangerous, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information on Fox's whereabouts is asked to contact CCSO at 941-639-0013.

