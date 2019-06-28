Charlotte Harbor, FL (33980)

Today

Mostly sunny in the morning then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms later in the day. High 92F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 74F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.