The Democratic Women's Club of Charlotte County will hold their monthly meeting on Monday, Oct. 14. The meeting is held at 3596 Tamiami Trail, Unit 202 in Port Charlotte.
A social time begins at 10:30 a.m., followed by the program and meeting at 11:00 a.m.
The guest speaker will be Charlotte County School Board member Cara Reynolds.
Republican forum luncheon
The Peace River Federated Republican Women’s Forum will be meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the Punta Gorda Isles Yacht Club, 1780 West Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda.
The meeting will begin at noon and end at 1 p.m. (with social time 11:30 a.m. to noon). Lunch is $20 for members and $22 for guests.
For reservations, email: peaceriverforum@gmail.com or call: 941-916-7224. Reservations must be made no later than Friday, Oct. 4.
We are delighted to announce that our speaker will be Kayley Miller, Marketing and Public Relations for Punta Gorda Airport.
Blood drive, donors needed
The Florida Blood Center’s Bloodmobile needs donors and The Florida Blood Centers will be collecting blood on Sunday, Oct. 13, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church (BSPC) in Punta Gorda.
There is a critical need for all types of blood. If supplies are not replenished it can lead to postponement of critical medical treatment so the blood center is pleading for all, eligible and new donors to donate as soon as possible. The “Thank You Gift” will be a free one Blood Cancer Awareness tee shirt, a key chain, a Chick-fil-A coupon card (while supplies last) and a wellness check up including blood pressure, cholesterol screening, iron count, pulse, and temperature.
For more information contact the church office at 941-639-0001 during normal business hours 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon on Friday or by e-mail to office@bspconline.org.
Burnt Store Presbyterian Church is at 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda.
Trunk-or-Treat event
Two hours of fun are planned for Saturday, Oct. 19, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church. There will be free food, crafts, a bounce house, and lots of candy. You can even get your family photo taken. Gulf Cove UMC is located at 1100 McCall Road in Port Charlotte, just ¾ miles south of the Myakka River on State Road 776 in the Gulf Cove area. For more information, contact the church at (941) 697-1747 or GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com. The church’s website is found at http://GulfCoveChurch.com.
Operation Green light
Offering Savings Event on Fees to Reinstate Driver Licenses
Operation Green Light through the Charlotte County Clerk’s Office offers savings on fees to reinstates driver's licenses from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Oct. 12 at Charlotte County Justice Center, 350 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda.
During Operation Green Light, Charlotte County customers with suspended driver licenses will have an opportunity to pay overdue court obligations, including traffic tickets, while saving up to 40% in additional fees. Customers may also be able to have suspended driver licenses reinstated.
For more information call (941) 743-1400.
United Way of Charlotte County grants
The United Way of Charlotte County announces the opening of its 2020-2021 grant cycle which includes funds provided by United Way of Charlotte County (UWCC) and funding administered on behalf of the Charlotte County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) and the City of Punta Gorda (COPG).
Funding will be allocated to non-profit partner agencies that administer programs addressing the root causes of poverty within the areas of education, financial stability, and health and wellness.
In addition, agencies must meet the following qualifications: Be a local non-profit tax- exempt corporation; provide health and human services locally; meet financial reporting standards; be controlled by a voting Board of Directors; be able to provide an annual audit prepared by an independent CPA; and have administrative expenses under 25% of their total agency budget.
To be eligible to apply for UWCC, BOCC, or COPG funding, ALL applicants are required to attend the mandatory "All Agency Grant Workshop". This training and information session will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 1-4 p.m. at the Publix Training Room, 180501 Murdock Cir, Port Charlotte (SunTrust building, 4th floor Suite 403).
The 2020 – 2021 Program Grant Guidelines and Program Grant Application package will be made available on the United Way of Charlotte County website unitedwayccfl.org beginning Monday, Oct. 14.
For more information, please contact Jen Coalwell at admin@unitedwayccfl.org, or call 941-627-3539.
Hickory Bluff Mound Historical Marker Dedication
The Charlotte County Commission will dedicate a new Charlotte County Historical Marker at 9 a.m., Wed., Oct. 9 at Live Oak Point, 5100 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. The marker honors the history of the Timucua Indians, part of the Safety Harbor culture, who once occupied the area.
In 1905, Clarence Bloomfield Moore, a wealthy, amateur archaeologist from Philadelphia excavated a mound located on the northern bank of the Peace River about half-mile north of the marker site.
Moore found the sand burial mound contained bones and pottery shards dating the mound to the Safety Harbor period (A.D. 900-1725.) Moore noted that the mound had been badly disturbed prior to his excavation. Today there is no evidence of the sand mound.
The sponsor of this historical marker is the Hickory Bluff Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
For information, contact Terri Crawford at 941-613-3189 or Terri.Crawford@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Vendors needed for arts and crafts show
Vendors of handcrafted items are invited to apply for a spot at the Creative Arts & Crafts Annual Fair. The show will be on Saturday Nov. 23, from 9 am- 3 pm at Punta Gorda. Call Cris at (704) 957-6311 or email madefromscratch@gmail.com for an application.
Chilling tales of Charlotte County
Charlotte County History Services will be presenting the living history program, Chilling Tales of Charlotte County, throughout the month of October.
This program will present the grisly tales lurking in the shadows of our area’s past. These stories will be presented as a reenactment through the point of view of the original pioneer settler.
Presentations will take place on:
· Oct. 8 from 2-3 p.m. at the Port Charlotte Library, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte
· Oct. 22 from 2-3 p.m. at the Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, 401 Shreve St., Punta Gorda
· Oct. 23 from 2-3 p.m. at the Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte
· Oct. 28 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte
This program is intended for an adult audience and will cover themes not suitable for children. Admission is free, and seating is first-come-first-served.
For information, contact Crystal Diff at 941-629-7278 or Crystal.Diff@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
'Nightmare at the museum'
The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda will host a fun-filled "Nightmare at the Museum" on Friday, Oct. 25.
There will be a special film presentation will be held in the Gulf Theater at 7 p.m., featuring the Disney film, Tim Burton’s 'Nightmare Before Christmas'.
There will be lots of fun for the kids, including hot dogs, popcorn, candy and soda, as well as spooktacular treats.
Wear your favorite costume and receive a spooky discount.
Tickets are $10 per adult and $8 per youth, children under 5 are free.
The Military Heritage Museum is located at 900 West Marion Avenue in Punta Gorda. For more information visit www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
Happy Birthday Navy
The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda will host an event commemorating the 244th Birthday of the United States Navy, on Oct. 12.
The United States Navy (USN) is the naval warfare service branch of the United States Armed Forces and one of the seven uniformed services of the United States.
With 336,978 personnel on active duty and 101,583 in the Ready Reserve, the U.S. Navy is the third largest of the U.S. military service branches in terms of personnel.
There will be a cake cutting ceremony located in the P-51 club at 12:30 p.m. along with first floor galleries. The event is free and open to the public.
The museum is at 900 West Marion Avenue in Punta Gorda. For more information visit www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
Walkabout at Audubon Pennington Nature Park
On Tuesday, Oct. 1, Peace River Audubon Society will be conducting its first walkabout of the 2019-2020 season at Audubon Pennington Nature Park which is located at 1153 Alton Rd. in Port Charlotte. The walk through this 7.9 acre park will begin at 8 a.m. in the parking lot. Surrounded by canals on two sides, 3/4 miles of trails will take participants through oak hammocks, pine flatwoods, and an extensive cypress swamp. Since 1989, nearly 100 different species of birds have been documented for this park. River otters, bobcats, raccoons, gopher tortoises, zebra longwing butterflies, and other interesting forms of wildlife have also been observed here. This nature park is also known for its display of colorful mushrooms and other fungi.
Peace River Audubon will provide binoculars and bird guides to those who may need them. The trails make for an easy walk with numerous trees providing abundant shade. Participants may want to bring drinking water. This walkabout will take approximately 1.5 hours. The walk is free and all are welcome. For additional information, please contact Rob Mills at 305-607-6548.
Voter registration
In accordance with Florida Statute 97.055, the last date to register to vote for the Nov. 5 City of Punta Gorda General Election is Monday, Oct. 7.
To register in person, contact the Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections, 226 Taylor Street, Punta Gorda, Florida, call (941) 833-5400, or register online at https://registertovoteflorida.gov/en/Registration/Index.
For more information regarding the Nov. 5 city election, contact the City Clerk's Office at 575-3369 or visit www.cityofpuntagordafl.com.
Fire, fall prevention program
Remembering When: A Fire and Fall Prevention Program for Older Adults will be held at 3 p.m., Oct. 7 at the Tringali Park Community Center, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood. This program is to help older adults live safely at home and will be centered around 16 key safety messages, eight fire prevention and eight fall prevention messages.
For information, contact Tringali Park Recreation Center or Marc Solomon at 941-681-3742 or Marc.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
NARFE October meeting
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter 2194 is meeting at Elks Lodge 2606, 25538 Shore Drive, Punta Gorda, on Tuesday, Oct. 1.
Meet speaker Diane Young, Charlotte County Sheriff's Office detective sergeant in charge of the Economic Crime Unit and Computer Crime Unit.
Learn how to protect yourself and what resources are available in our community to secure your sensitive information. Lunch can be ordered from the Elks menu at 11 a.m.; the program begins at 12 noon, followed by a short business meeting.
Support for the Oct. 5 Alzheimer's Walk-A-Thon will be reviewed. For further information, call 571-259-4280. Active and Retired Federal civilian employees, annuitants and their guests are welcome to attend. Membership information is available at this meeting or by contacting Tom Moore at tfmoore@verizon.net or 941-979-5341.
2019 caregiver cruise
Our Charlotte Elder Affairs Network (OCEAN) announces a complimentary afternoon at sea aboard the King Fisher Fleet in Fisherman’s Village.
While on board, you will enjoy the sights and sounds of Charlotte Harbor, along with cruise cuisine and a gift bag.
The cruise is Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Boarding Begins at 10:45 a.m. Departure is from Fisherman’s Village at 11 a.m., and reservations are required.
Complimentary respite care options are available.
RSVP by Oct. 9 by contacting Cassandra Monnier at (941) 456-0730 or cmonnier@pcrehabcenter.com
Charlotte County seeks volunteers
The Charlotte County Human Services Department is seeking volunteers in a variety of divisions and programs that assist those in need, including veteran services, housing assistance, case management, senior services, utilities and electric bill relief, client intake and assessment and juvenile justice. The department’s mission is to connect people with resources.
Human Services is also seeking volunteers to welcome clients to its office. Hours are part-time and flexible. For information, call 211 or 941-205-2161 or visit the office at 1050 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Synchronizing symphony in your brain
The Charlotte Symphony Orchestra presents Synchronizing the Symphony in Your Brain on Saturday, Oct. 12, as part of the Medical Grand Rounds annual luncheon-lecture series.
Guest speaker Carlos L. Maas will lead the audience through a lecture illustrating the relationships between neuro-feedback, human behavior, and the orchestra.
Tickets are $50 to the general public, and free to pre-registered Medical Grand Rounds Patrons. Registration fee includes a cocktail reception at noon and luncheon-lecture at 1 p.m., at Kingsway Country Club, 13625 SW Kingsway Circle, Lake Suzy, FL 34269. Register at charlottesymphony.com or by calling the CSO Office at 941-205-5996.
Homeless Coalition's 'Winter Wonderland'
The 12th Annual Mistletoe Ball, themed 'Winter Wonderland' is set for Saturday, Dec. 14.
This year’s ball will have glitter and glow, along with a new VIP high energy lounge that will begin the evening with music and exclusive surprises. Guests will be greeted with a special cocktail and music provided by Stereophonic DJ, George Mendez.
Attendees will be taken into an intriguing Winter Wonderland filled with awe and delight. There will be chances to win prizes or bid on a worldly trip. An auction will be filled with famous memorabilia, experiences, and gifts near and far. Come in black tie or your cocktail best.
All the event's net proceeds benefit The Homeless Coalition’s mission to alleviate and prevent hunger and homelessness.
For more information or to make a reservation, contact Devorah Kermisch at (941) 627- 4313, Ext. 132 or email at devorah.kermisch@cchomelesscoalition.org
Upcoming talk on life, death
Is it possible to have a good life and a good death?
Bill Schoolman will be the guest speaker at the Secular Community of Southwest Florida meeting at 3 p.m., Sept. 29 at the Punta Gorda Boat Club.
Schoolman is manager of the Final Exit Network's speakers bureau and he will talk about planning and preparing for death.
Schoolman will talk about not only living wills and medical directives about death but issues such as choosing death over pain and being kept alive by machines.
The boat club is located at 802 West Retta Esplanade in Punta Gorda.
For more information call: Robert Moran, 941-380-8648.
Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary Golf Scramble
Sign-ups have begun for the Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary’s Annual Golf Scramble that will be held Saturday, Oct. 26, at St Andrews South Golf Club.
Golfers of all abilities welcome. Shotgun start at 7:30 am. The registration fee of $75.00 ($50 tax deductible) includes golf and cart, continental breakfast and lunch and prizes. If you don't have a team, you can be paired up.
If you don't golf, you can help by sponsoring a hole, donating raffle and silent auction items, or a cash donation. It’s all for the animals. The registration form can be downloaded at www.standrewssouth.com
Or call Sue at 941-639-5261, ext. 3 for information.
Multiple park bathrooms closing soon for renovations
Restroom renovations will begin at multiple Charlotte County parks starting Sept. 17. Restroom buildings will be closed during renovations. Portable toilets will be provided for public use. These parks will be undergoing renovation
• J.M. Berlin/Rotary skate park, 6941 San Casa Drive, Englewood.
• Carmalita Park softball fields, 2605 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda
• Franz Ross Park football field, 19355 Quesada Blvd., Port Charlotte
• Spring Lake Park, 3520 Lakeview Blvd., Port Charlotte
• William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park, 20499 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte
• Deep Creek Park, 25555 Sandhill Blvd., Punta Gorda
• Englewood East Park,11120 Sunnydale Ave., Englewood
• Port Charlotte Beach Park pavilion/playground, 4500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte
For information, contact Lacey Solomon at 941-833-3840 or Lacey.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
