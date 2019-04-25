An estimated 160,000 gallons of raw wastewater flowed out of a broken pipe last week in Charlotte County’s largest spill so far this year.
The spill happened after a sewer main pipe broke, which the county initially reported to state regulators may have been caused by a homeowner installing a fence post near the 6400 block of Coliseum Boulevard at the Gardens of Gulf Cove subdivison between Port Charlotte and Englewood.
“After further investigation, the pipe looks to be deteriorated due to buildup of sewer gas,” said Charlotte County Utilities Department spokesperson Caroline Wannall.
Florida Department of Environmental Protection confirmed it’s investigating the incident, which happened April 18 and was reported to the state the next day.
Meanwhile, the county continues to complete mandated improvements to aging infrastructure required under a consent order with the DEP after large spills during Hurricane Irma in 2017.
That was when about 500,000 gallons of reuse quality wastewater and 122,000 gallons of untreated wastewater was discharged with most entering surface water through the stormwater system. It was the largest discharge the county has on record, officials have said.
As far as last week’s spill, that’s the biggest reported this year by Charlotte County Utilities, state records show.
Last week’s spill is being handled separately from the Irma consent order, according to the DEP.
“Approximately 158,000 gallons of raw wastewater reached the pond that has potential to reach the Myakka River,” a DEP official wrote in an email to the county last week. “Approximately 2,000 gallons of raw wastewater percolated into the ground.”
In the county’s effort to clean up the mess, the contaminated area was washed down and disinfected with lime.
The county has sampled an adjacent pond, and although results are not back yet, DEP spokesperson Dee Ann Miller said, “it appears that the spill was contained within the pond, and not discharged to a Class III water.”
Ultimately, Charlotte County told state regulators the line was repaired and the discharge had ceased by the morning of April 19.
“The county must follow-up to more definitively determine the cause of the spill and investigate ways to minimize spills in the future,” said Miller Tuesday. “They are also conducting required sampling following the spill and they must report those results to DEP.”
Remaining work the county has to do under its consent order for its Irma spills have deadlines of Dec. 31.
That involves purchasing portable generators or engine-driven pumps, and constructing a grand master lift station interceptor to improve flows from mid-county, DEP records show.
“The Irma Consent Order addresses some areas of Charlotte County where there is aging infrastructure that is more susceptible to issues that can cause spills,” said Miller. “DEP will continue to work with the county to encourage investment in maintenance and repair of critical infrastructure to serve residents and protect our resources.”
These are other wastewater spills Charlotte County has reported so far this year to the DEP, according to “wastewater malfunction” reports filed with the state.
• April 1: 150 gallons of raw wastewater discharged into the ground after escaping from two manholes in Deep Creek near the 26000 block of Rampart Boulevard and 2000 block of Mazatlan Road, after a bypass pump was set too high. County told DEP that its staff was “informed and trained on proper procedure,” and a standard operating procedure addressing this issue was being created.
• March 14: 5,000 gallons of partially treated and raw wastewater was discharged into the environment. That involved 1,500 gallons absorbed into the ground, 1,500 gallons recovered by a tanker truck and 2,000 gallons discharged into a stormwater pond along Kings Highway following a leak of a gasket at the 23300 block of Olean Boulevard. Charlotte County Utilities said aging force mains will be replaced and repaired, along with removal of several lift stations that should “greatly reduce the operating pressure thus minimizing the potential for future failures due to pressure issues.”
• Feb 6: 2,500 gallons of partially treated wastwater spilled at the 4300 block of Rock Creek Drive in Port Charlotte after Florida Power & Light struck a line while doing work. About 1,000 gallons went into a nearby waterway and 1,500 gallons were recovered.
• Jan. 29: A vehicle ran over a “service line blow off” causing 4,600 gallons of partially treated wastewater to spill at the 15400 block of Aldama Circle in Port Charlotte. About 1,150 gallons was recovered and the rest flowed into the Hennipen Waterway.
• Jan. 21: Rats chewed through pump cords at the 26000 block of Parana Drive in Punta Gorda at “a customer’s cleanout,” and 1,000 gallons of raw wastewater spilled. About 600 gallons was recovered and the rest soaked into the ground.
• Jan. 11: 500 gallons of raw wastewater spilled and was recovered at the 2500 block of Harbor Boulevard near the Promenades East Condominiums when a contractor working for Charlotte County struck a main line while excavating in the area.
• Jan. 6: 60 gallons of raw wastewater seeped from manholes but no waterways or storm drains were affected near the 24000 block of Santa Inez Road in Punta Gorda. It happened when an underground power supply from an electrical meter failed.
• Jan. 6: 10,000 gallons of reclaimed water spilled into an empty swale on the 9600 block of Eagle Preserve Drive in Englewood, and soaked into the ground but waterways and storm drains weren’t affected by the spill caused by a leaking gasket.
