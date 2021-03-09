An intoxicated 72-year-old Gulf Cove man pulled a gun outside a daycare center Friday and waved it around in a "rude, careless, angry and threatening manner."
Why?
Because he was mad about trash cans, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
Two children at the Sunny Day Academy put trash cans out in front of the daycare on Friday.
Marc Smith, who lives nearby in the 6500 block of Coliseum Boulevard, screamed and cursed at the children, and told them that he didn’t want to look at the trash cans all weekend, according to the Sheriff's Office.
An adult told Smith not to talk to the children. Then, Smith reportedly pulled a handgun on the victim.
The childcare center was placed on lockdown because children were in the direct line of fire if the trigger had been pulled, according to CCSO. Deputies said that Smith waved the gun around in a rude and careless manner, and that he was intoxicated.
Smith was arrested Friday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, improper exhibition of dangerous weapons or firearms, and using a firearm while under the influence of alcoholic beverages.
He was being held at the Charlotte County Jail on $8,000 bond, according to court documents.
